Mary Rae Shaw
Brianna Faye Shaw and Jacob Dylan Shaw announce the birth of a daughter, Mary Rae Shaw, on April 6, 2023. Grandparents are Kathy Fain, Barry Shaw and Neal Wiley, Karen Shaw.
Sabastian Paul Anthony Holloway
Ashley Martin and Anthony Holloway announce the birth of a son, Sabastian Paul Anthony Holloway, on April 6, 2023..
Theodore Bryce Mccowen
Alexis Mccowan announces the birth of a son, Theodore Bryce Mccowen, on April 5, 2023. Grandparent is Shannon And Biff Bramblett.
Izel Yaotl Maldonado
Mowry Mcclure and Eusebio Maldonado announce the birth of a son, Izel Yaotl Maldonado, on April 9, 2023.
Laylanie Amour Wilhite
Journey Wilhite announces the birth of a daughter, Laylanie Amour Wilhite, on April 10, 2023. Grandparent is Myron Donar, Markeetria Wilhite-Powell.
Noah Declan Drewry
Lucia Drewry and Matthew Emerson Drewry announce the birth of a son, Noah Declan Drewry, on April 12, 2023. Grandparents are Luke And Robin Drewry and Raul And Nora Ponte.
Everett Adam Renfrow
Beth Renfrow and Aj Renfrow announce the birth of a son, Everett Adam Renfrow, on April 11, 2023. Grandparents are Rick And Pam Baines and Mike And Renee Renfrow.
Ollie Juniper Beall
Skyler Minyon and Justin Beall announce the birth of a daughter, Ollie Juniper Beall, on April 16, 2023..
Valor Steele Mccarty
Somer Nicole Mccarty and Kevin Patrick Mccarty announce the birth of a son, Valor Steele Mccarty, on April 17, 2023. Grandparents are Andrea And Tony Allen and Terry And Jean Carroll.
Honor Rose Mccarty
Somer Nicole Mccarty and Kevin Patrick Mccarty announce the birth of a daughter, Honor Rose Mccarty, on April 17, 2023. Grandparents are Andrea And Tony Allen and Terry And Jean Carroll.
Franklin "Frankie" Sue Derbecker
Casey Denney and James Derbecker announce the birth of a daughter, Franklin "Frankie" Sue Derbecker, on April 12, 2023. Grandparents are Donna Derbecker and Charlie And Dana Denney.
Ariyan Lorae Hodges
Layla Ranson and Jimmy Roger Hodger announce the birth of a daughter, Ariyan Lorae Hodges, on April 17, 2023..
Aarchi Chirag Patel
Ankitaben Patel and Chirag Kumas Patel announce the birth of a daughter, Aarchi Chirag Patel, on April 17, 2023. Grandparent is Chirag Kumas Patel.
Jasper Creed Allen
Janet Allen announces the birth of a son, Jasper Creed Allen, on April 17, 2023. Grandparents are Jerry Ray and Teresa Allen.
Jonathan Carsyn Reaves
Sara Neal and Jonathan Cody Reaves announce the birth of a son, Jonathan Carsyn Reaves, on April 19, 2023.
Bennett Nolan Capps
Jessica Capps and Jeremy Capps announce the birth of a son, Bennett Nolan Capps, on April 19, 2023. Grandparent is Jason And Alleath Gunter.
Aspen Jane Cook
Nicole Cook and Jacob Cook announce the birth of a daughter, Aspen Jane Cook, on April 20, 2023. Grandparents are Leland And Deneice Rice and Charles And Lisa Cook.
Madeline Bailey
Madison Bailey and Hank Langley announce the birth of a daughter, Madeline Bailey, on April 22, 2023. Grandparents are April Woodrow and Amanda Langley.
Ellie Mae Cook
Ashlee Cook and Dylan Cook announce the birth of a daughter, Ellie Mae Cook, on April 24, 2023. Grandparents are Jeff And Chastity Barron and Robin And Greg Cook.
Elenor Harlan Noles
Lauren Noles and Joshua Cole Noles announce the birth of a daughter, Elenor Harlan Noles, on April 25, 2023. Grandparents are Chis And Scarlotte Noles and Doug And Dawn Stevenson.
Greyson Allen Snow
Natalie Snow announces the birth of a son, Greyson Allen Snow, on April 26, 2023. Grandparent is Susan And Chris Snow.
Addie Rae Johnson
Megan Flynn Johnson and Andrew Johnson announce the birth of a daughter, Addie Rae Johnson, on April 21, 2023..
Charlotte Grace Hooper
Leiga Hooper and William Hooper announce the birth of a daughter, Charlotte Grace Hooper, on April 29, 2023. Grandparents are Nicole Searcy And Daryl Chamlee and Mary And Duane Hooper.
Keivon White
Maya White and Jkeitrick White announce the birth of a son, Keivon White, on April 28, 2023. Grandparents are Desondra and Josetta.
William Levi Shaw
MaryCaitlynn Shaw and Jacob Shaw announce the birth of a son, William Levi Shaw, on April 30, 2023. Grandparents are Crystal Curtis, Jody Clemons and Leslie And Gary Shaw.
Harper James Marlow
Briana Marlow and Daniel Marlow announce the birth of a daughter, Harper James Marlow , on May 3, 2023. Grandparents are Pa Marlow, Randy Harper and Rosemary Farlow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.