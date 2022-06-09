Samuel James Roby
Meghan Roby and Ed Roby announce the birth of a son, Samuel James Roby, on May 3, 2022. Grandparents are Vance and Ginna Gafnea, and Bill and Teresa Roby.
Finn Beckett Hanson
Kimberly Hanson and Adam Hanson announce the birth of a son, Finn Beckett Hanson, on May 3, 2022. Grandparents are Tim and Diane Hanson, and Ken and Mary-Ann Forbus.
Joseph Gael
Gwissella Cristabel Caballero Zavala and Denys Banegas Ramirez announce the birth of a son, Joseph Gael, on May 3, 2022.
Payton Elijah Wood
Quartisha Wood and Patrick Wood announce the birth of a son, Payton Elijah Wood, on May 4, 2022. Grandparent is Everlean Carruth.
Simon Bawiminsang
Rachel Darzahnem and Van Biak Sang announce the birth of a son, Simon Bawiminsang, on May 4, 2022.
Christina Dianna Sue Sexton and James Logan Sexton III
Abbey Sexton and James Sexton announce the birth of twins; a daughter, Christina Dianna Sue Sexton, and a son, James Logan Sexton III, on May 2, 2022. Grandparents are Kelley and Michelle Busby, Bessie and Allen Hilley, and James Sexton Sr.
Tilda Pearl Henderson
Kayla Pollard Henderson announces the birth of a daughter, Tilda Pearl Henderson, on May 6, 2022. Grandparents are Jesse and Sherri Pollard, and Regina and Aaron Powell.
Ahmad Jamar Hill
Dericka Mason and Micah Hill announce the birth of a son, Ahmad Jamar Hill, on May 10, 2022. Grandparents are Ethel Brown, and Teresa and Ricky Hill.
Caroline Reagan
Tabatha Woody and Jesse Woody announce the birth of a daughter, Caroline Reagan, on May 8, 2022. Grandparents are Betty and James Woody, Bryan Gann, and Beth Rampy-Gann
Wendell Sadler Gibbs
Kennedy Gibbs and Bradley Gibbs announce the birth of a son, Wendell Sadler Gibbs, on May 10, 2022. Grandparents are Doug and Lucretia Gibbs, and John and Shannon Fincher.
Piper Joyanna Devore
Leah Devore and Jason Devore announce the birth of a daughter, Piper Joyanna Devore, on May 9, 2022. Grandparents are Gary Ammons, Sheila Squire, and Keith Devore
Greyson Nieves
Ashley Nieves and Leonard Nieves announce the birth of a son, Greyson Nieves, on May 11, 2022. Grandparents are Christy Murray, and Billy Ray Seals Jr.
Shantana Alyse Parham
Britannica Turner and Diamonta Parham announce the birth of a daughter, Shantana Alyse Parham, on May 11, 2022. Grandparents are Tijuana Lewis, and Robert Turner
Asher Penn Siler
Hannah Penn Siler and Jared Joseph Siler announce the birth of a son, Asher Penn Siler, on May 13, 2022. Grandparents are Alan and Kelli Penn, Joe and Annette Siler, and Bundy and Kelly Cobb.
Krosslyn Moreland
Kenya Moreland announces the birth of a daughter, Krosslyn Moreland, on May 13, 2022. Grandparents are Lashanda Moreland, and Antonio Thurman.
Amari
Tabrisha Rowe announces the birth of a son, Amari, on May 18, 2022.
Emilee Jean Thomas
Kristen Shope and Bobby Joe Thomas announce the birth of a daughter, Emilee Jean Thomas, on May 17, 2022. Grandparents are Tina Horsely, Bobby Shope, and Donald Thomas.
Korbyn Sawyer Teague
Allison Teague and Geoffrey Teague announce the birth of a daughter, Korbyn Sawyer Teague, on May 18, 2022. Grandparents are Cliff and Gena Teague, and Mike Johnson and Teri Pannell.
Russell James Kirby
Emily Kirby and Michael Kirby announce the birth of a son, Russell James Kirby, on May 19, 2022.
Lively Elise Madden
Taylor Madden and Kannon Madden announce the birth of a daughter, Lively Elise Madden, on May 19, 2022.
Sydnie Danniele Emory
Shatara Shackleford and Sidney Emory announce the birth of a daughter, Sydnie Danniele Emory, on May 20, 2022. Grandparents are Artani Walker, Shevnin Emory, and James Cooley.
Harper Lourie Bowen
Taylor Lyn Bowen and Dalton Bowen announce the birth of a daughter, Harper Lourie Bowen, on May 24, 2022. Grandparents are Mandy Nelson, Chris Nelson, Robin Bowen, and Ken Bowen.
Lincoln Dean Gaddis
Ariel Elizabeth Watts and Nickolas Calvin Gaddis announce the birth of a son, Lincoln Dean Gaddis, on May 25, 2022.
Patience Marie Ector
Aaliyah Mitchell and Emmanuel Ector announce the birth of a daughter, Patience Marie Ector, on May 26, 2022. Grandparents are Marie Mitchell, and Lamar Ector.
Victor Jackson James Phillips
Wanda Phillips and Vic Phillips announce the birth of a son, Victor Jackson James Phillips, on May 27, 2022. Grandparents are James and Judy Nixon, Ila Powers, and Bobby and Sheila Phillips.
Samuel Marshall Wiley
Jessica Wiley and Derek Wiley announce the birth of a son, Samuel Marshall Wiley, on May 29, 2022. Grandparents are Ray and Deborah Parker, and Troy and Elizabeth Wiley.
Easton Benson Fuller
Courtney Fuller and Travis Fuller announce the birth of a son, Easton Benson Fuller, on May 30, 2022. Grandparents are Britt Fuller, Robert Fuller, and Patricia Hazelrig.
Luca Colt Brimer
Jammie Brimer and James E. Brimer Jr. announce the birth of a son, Luca Colt Brimer, on May 31, 2022. Grandparents are James and Wanda Brimer, and Gene and Penny Chaney.
Clara Joy Ogletree
Camille Ogletree and Tee Ogletree announce the birth of a daughter, Clara Joy Ogletree, on May 31, 2022. Grandparents are Loy and Nola Howard, Tommy and Linda Ogletree, Susan Ogletree, and Robert Hendrick.
Jishill Ry’eal Holland
Shiamya Clark and Joshua Holland announce the birth of a daughter, Jishill Ry’eal Holland, on June 1, 2022. Grandparent is Marlo Houston.
Finley Britt
Ashley Spray and Donovan Britt announce the birth of a son, Finley Britt, on June 1, 2022. Grandparents are Susan and shane McDurmon, and Teresa and Joe Oden.
Kaiden Malik
Nitra Malina Huff and Antwon Pryor announce the birth of a son, Kaiden Malik, on June 1, 2022.
Rhett Anthony Mote
Zoe Mote and Chance Mote announce the birth of a son, Rhett Anthony Mote, on June 1, 2022. Grandparents are Renee Mote, and Sandra Jones.
