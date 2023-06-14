Fallon Grace Marie Brown
Kaylee F. and Eddie Brown announce the birth of a daughter, Fallon Grace Marie Brown, on May 4, 2023. Grandparent is Christine Marie Brown.
Legend Dior Cook
Lamariya Cook announces the birth of a son, Legend Dior Cook, on May 5, 2023. Grandparents are Amy Cook and Dadrine Daniel.
Atlas David Walters
Tara Marlow and David Walters announce the birth of a son, Atlas David Walters, on May 8, 2023..
Riverlyn Aspen Coleman
Kami Coleman and Justin Coleman announce the birth of a daughter, Riverlyn Aspen Coleman, on May 8, 2023. Grandparents are Sherry and Terry Cook and Bruce and Pam Coleman.
Hendrix Van Haynes
Hannah Haynes and Shay Haynes announce the birth of a son, Hendrix Van Haynes, on May 10, 2023. Grandparents are Jana Barnby, Chris Barnby and Donna Griffin.
Augusta Palmer Draughon
Lindsey Draughon and Michael Draughon announce the birth of a daughter, Augusta Palmer Draughon, on May 10, 2023.
Colton Adam Standridge
Christina Standridge and Jared Standridge announce the birth of a son, Colton Adam Standridge, on May 11, 2023. Grandparents are Chris Creek, Paulette Brown and Shari and Steve Standridge.
Kimara My'Rae La'Tare Moon
Harmony Stephens and Kaliph Moon announce the birth of a daughter, Kimara My'Rae La'Tare Moon, on May 13, 2023. Grandparents are Lawanda Johnson, Earnest Stephens and Kristopher Moon.
Scarlett Rayne Edgens
Tara Edgens and Michael Edgens announce the birth of a daughter, Scarlett Rayne Edgens, on May 10, 2023.
Silas Joe Langley
Ivie Sheffield and Jacob Langley announce the birth of a son, Silas Joe Langley, on May 15, 2023. Grandparents are Matt and Lesa Sheffield and Heather and Jamie Treadwell.
Gideon Conner Walker
Lydia Walker and Alan Walker announce the birth of a son, Gideon Conner Walker, on May 17, 2023. Grandparents are David and Martha Walker and Fred and Cindy Pitts.
Lydia Faye Worthy
Katie Horn and Chris Worthy announce the birth of a daughter, Lydia Faye Worthy, on May 17, 2023.
Mezziah Thomas
Destiny Qualls and Brandon Thomas announce the birth of a son, Mezziah Thomas, on May 16, 2023. Grandparents are Diane Crumbley and Eric Qualls.
Ishmael Antonyio Mtumi Pabon
Alina Zainab and Ishmael Pabon announce the birth of a son, Ishmael Antonyio Mtumi Pabon, on May 20, 2023. Grandparents are Carmen Wimberly and Jayson Wimberly.
Harmony Green
Shamekia Jefferson and Jarrick Green announce the birth of a daughter, Harmony Green, on May 20, 2023. Grandparents are Calvin and Michelle Jefferson and Tony and Linda Green.
Masai Jerome
Simone Phillips announces the birth of a son, Masai Jerome, on May 19, 2023. Grandparent is Kara Elder.
Bennett Collins Parian
Kasin Parian and Cade Parian announce the birth of a son, Bennett Collins Parian, on May 19, 2023. Grandparents are Tommy and Anita Collins, Randall and Meri Parian and Sally and Keith Smith.
Ryder Bradley Griffin
Jayme Griffin and Brad Griffin announce the birth of a son, Ryder Bradley Griffin, on May 22, 2023. Grandparents are David and Jaffnie Defriese and Brian and Lauren Griffin.
Huxen Sam Yates
Josie Yates and Tiffany Yates announce the birth of a son, Huxen Sam Yates, on May 24, 2023.
Asta Colby Christopher Baker
Tiffany Hamilton and Jacob Baker announce the birth of a son, Asta Colby Christopher Baker, on May 24, 2023.
Autlee Luanne Nicholson
Payton Simmons and Bradley Nicholson announce the birth of a daughter, Autlee Luanne Nicholson, on May 25, 2023. Grandparents are Stacy and Larry Jackson and Robin and Mike Nicholson.
Ja'Kailan Amar Deion Cousin
Zykeria Cousin announces the birth of a son, Ja'Kailan Amar Deion Cousin, on May 25, 2023. Grandparents are Shandra Mcdaniel and Deon Cousin.
Dalilah Maye
Kayla Winters and Christopher Winters announce the birth of a daughter, Dalilah Maye, on May 25, 2023. Grandparents are Kelly and Mark Firster and Amanda and Michael Worley.
Asa Jay Dollar Cheyenne Dollar and John Dollar announce the birth of a son, Asa Jay Dollar, on May 26, 2023.
Kinsley Cole Brown
Sandi Brown and Keith Brown announce the birth of a daughter, Kinsley Cole Brown, on May 28, 2023. Grandparents are Scott and Sandy Boyd and Kevin and Roxanne Brown.
Dakota Ryder Malloggi
Alisha anderson and Valentino Malloggi, Jr. announce the birth of a son, Dakota Ryder Malloggi, on May 26, 2023. Grandparents are Bradley and Heather anderson.
Nasir Malik Zeigler
Keewanna Rowe and Alrahmon Zeigler announce the birth of a son, Nasir Malik Zeigler, on May 29, 2023.
Raelynn Grace Kelly
Ariel McReynolds and Nathan Kelly announce the birth of a daughter, Raelynn Grace Kelly, on May 30, 2023.
Hendrix Mozell Trott Felicia Anderson and Akil Trott announce the birth of a son, Hendrix Mozell Trott, on June 1, 2023. Grandparents are Amy and Daniel anderson and Nan and Lew Trott.
Jasper Reed Bowen
Jasmine Bowen and Jacob Bowen announce the birth of a son, Jasper Reed Bowen, on May 31, 2023. Grandparents are Charlie and Demetra Bailey and Donald and Sherry Bowen.
