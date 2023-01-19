Hyatt Benjamin Ginther
Tabitha Ginther and Andrew Ginther announce the birth of a son, Hyatt Benjamin Ginther, on January 8, 2023. Grandparents are Mike and Debbie Ginther, Sharon and Greg Hashimoto, and the late Mike Hyatt.
Rylee-Jo Duke
Jordyn Duke and Blake Duke announce the birth of a daughter, Rylee-Jo Duke, on December 2, 2022. Grandparents are Missy and Darryl Mclain, and Bryan and Denise Duke.
Anakin Tate Kirkland
Ariel Frey and Jagger Kirkland announce the birth of a son, Anakin Tate Kirkland, on December 5, 2022. Grandparents are Tim and Brandi Frey, and Laurie Kirkland.
Atlas Dennis Terry
Kristen Milton and Marcus Terry announce the birth of a son, Atlas Dennis Terry, on December 7, 2022. Grandparents are Alvin and Pamela Terry, and James and Sharon Milton.
Ella Grace Dagley
Anna Grace Dagley and Noah Dagley announce the birth of a daughter, Ella Grace Dagley, on December 7, 2022. Grandparents are Donna and Keith Mcbrayer, Mike Dagley, and Shea Corbin.
English Jane "EJ" Simmons
Janey Simmons and Eric Simmons announce the birth of a daughter, English Jane "Ej" Simmons, on December 9, 2022. Grandparents are Henry and Kathleen Simmons.
Acelle Rae Calhoun
Kendall Calhoun and David Calhoun announce the birth of a daughter, Acelle Rae Calhoun, on December 8, 2022. Grandparents are Kim Costley and Steven Farrenkopf, and Chet and Sue Calhoun.
Gardner David Warg
Dawn Warg and Caleb Warg announce the birth of a son, Gardner David Warg, on December 9, 2022. Grandparents are David and Debbie Thomason, and David and Pennie Warg.
Hunter William Valle
Chelsea Benjamin and William Valle announce the birth of a son, Hunter William Valle, on December 11, 2022. Grandparents are Karla and Mike Benjamin.
Toby Jacob Ellis
Jasmine Holbert and Devin Ellis announce the birth of a son, Toby Jacob Ellis, on December 7, 2022. Grandparent is Stephanie Cammilletti
Ansley Nell Elkins
Alisha Hood Elkins and Andy Elkins announce the birth of a daughter, Ansley Nell Elkins, on December 7, 2022. Grandparents are Tammy Ford and Butch Hood and Larry and Janice Elkins.
Bravo Lawson
Amekia Lawson and Lebrian Lawson announce the birth of a son, Bravo Lawson, on December 9, 2022. Grandparents are Stanley and Vanessa Dunson, Amelia Satterwhite, Donna Zachery and the late George Lawson.
Bliss Lawson
Amekia Lawson and Lebrian Lawson announce the birth of a daughter, Bliss Lawson, on December 9, 2022. Grandparents are Stanley and Vanessa Dunson, Amelia Satterwhite, Donna Zachery and the late George Lawson.
Bailey Marie Cruz
Kendy Cruz and Eric Cruz announce the birth of a daughter, Bailey Marie Cruz, on December 10, 2022. Grandparents are Rodrigo and Vilma.
Brooklyn Leigh Noah
Leah Noah and Jeffery Noah announce the birth of a daughter, Brooklyn Leigh Noah, on December 12, 2022. Grandparents are Marni and Robbie Federer.
Sadie Rose Thompson
Natalie Thompson and Joseph Thompson announce the birth of a daughter, Sadie Rose Thompson, on December 13, 2022. Grandparents are Chip and Lisa Jett, and Rachel and Troy Thompson.
Lottie Layne Gentle
Kristen Gentle and Micah Gentle announce the birth of a daughter, Lottie Layne Gentle, on December 12, 2022. Grandparents are Stephen and Lisa Peeples, and Derek and Sheila Gentle.
Addilyn Elyse Rainwater
Allison Chapman and Kenny Rainwater announce the birth of a daughter, Addilyn Elyse Rainwater, on December 14, 2022. Grandparents are Darlene and Randall Tucker, and Kathy and Tommy Rainwater.
Riley Oliver Morgan
Katherine Mcclendon and Charles Morgan announce the birth of a son, Riley Oliver Morgan, on December 14, 2022. Grandparents are Mack Mcclendon and Keith Morgan.
Caston Lee Acosta
Erin Vaughn and Casey Acosta announce the birth of a son, Caston Lee Acosta, on December 15, 2022. Grandparents are Judy and Scott Vaughn.
Ezekiel Ace Tristan Bragg
Jazmine Bragg announces the birth of a son, Ezekiel Ace Tristan Bragg, on December 16, 2022. Grandparent is Rhonda Gordon.
Caroline Joelle Nicholson
Brianna Nicholson and Grant Nicholson announce the birth of a daughter, Caroline Joelle Nicholson, on December 17, 2022. Grandparents are Jorge and Samantha Hernandez, and Jeff and Melanie Nicholson.
Chosyn Kior Renee
D. Henderson and Rafael Turner announce the birth of a daughter, Chosyn Kior Renee, on December 19, 2022. Grandparents are Vermon and Sonia Turner and Charlene Alexander.
Millard "Mills" Robert Huff
Abby Huff and Kyle Huff announce the birth of a son, Millard "Mills" Robert Huff, on December 24, 2022.
Lewis Howard Lee Jennings
Savannah Jennings and Kenneth Jennings announce the birth of a son, Lewis Howard Lee Jennings, on December 24, 2022. Grandparents are Nicole and Howard Jennings, Chris Hopkins, and Joley and Charles Head.
Ella Grace Boggus
Hailey Boggus and Jared Boggus announce the birth of a daughter, Ella Grace Boggus, on December 22, 2022. Grandparents are Wes and Tammie Mcentyre, Benny and Jane Boggus and Great Grandmother Shirley Craft.
Jaedyn Trae Ackey
Kelsey Ackey and Demontrea Ackey announce the birth of a son, Jaedyn Trae Ackey, on December 23, 2022.
Jaliyah Adams
Latasha Garrett and Quinton Adams announce the birth of a daughter, Jaliyah Adams, on December 27, 2022. Grandparents are Eva and Konnie Garrett, and Bernice Adams.
Lennoxx Kai Helton
Latasha Harrison and Lorenzo Helton announce the birth of a son, Lennoxx Kai Helton, on December 19, 2022. Grandparents are Earnest and Eyvonne Hill, Cynthia Potts and Willie Johnson.
Raegan Nicole Smith
Caitlin Smith and Matthew Smith announce the birth of a daughter, Raegan Nicole Smith, on December 27, 2022. Grandparents are Tim and Rita Smith, and Howard and Shelly Stringfellow.
Dayl Yearta
Breanna Yearta and Les Yearta announce the birth of a son, Dayl Yearta, on December 21, 2022. Grandparents are Lorri and Mike Dowda, and Paige and William Yearta.
Olivia Elizabeth Mixon
Titania Hill and Joshua Mixon announce the birth of a daughter, Olivia Elizabeth Mixon, on December 28, 2022.
Teloni Lania Dearra Daniel
Tamora Ackey and Lorenzo Daniel announce the birth of a daughter, Teloni Lania Dearra Daniel, on December 28, 2022. Grandparent is Patricia Ackey.
Ripp Oakley Collier
Lacy Collier and William Collier announce the birth of a son, Ripp Oakley Collier, on December 29, 2022. Grandparents are Rebecca and Millard Tanksley.
Amir Royal Latravione Ayers
Nateshia Ayers announces the birth of a son, Amir Royal Latravione Ayers, on December 29, 2022. Grandparents are Caroline and Antonio Ayers.
Emma Joann Harper
Brandy Harper and Lucas Harper announce the birth of a daughter, Emma Joann Harper, on December 30, 2022. Grandparents are Marty and Wendy Robinson, and Jeff and Tracey Harper.
Khloe Jayne Phelps
Kamri Hesler and Jakob Phelps announce the birth of a daughter, Khloe Jayne Phelps, on January 1, 2023.
Wesley Graham Harrod
Lori Harrod and Ryan Harrod announce the birth of a son, Wesley Graham Harrod, on January 8, 2023. Grandparents are Roger and Charlene Harrod, and Wes and Jenifer Taylor.
Lyric Jackson
Amirca Dobbs and M. Jackson announce the birth of a daughter, Lyric Jackson, on January 7, 2023. Grandparent is Karen Baker.
Lyri'Yueni Jackson
Amirca Dobbs and M. Jackson announce the birth of a son, Lyri'Yueni Jackson, on January 7, 2023. Grandparent is Karen Baker.
Hollis Ryker Dylan McClung
Carolann Verner and Joshua McClung announce the birth of a son, Hollis Ryker Dylan McClung, on January 8, 2023. Grandparents are Bryan and Jennifer Verner, and Becky and Mike McClung.
Jack Carson Smith
Kala Wilson and Jacob Smith announce the birth of a son, Jack Carson Smith, on January 9, 2023. Grandparents are Sondra and James Wilson, Cliff Smith and Regina Howard.
Molly Rae Hicks
Avery Hicks and Christopher Hicks announce the birth of a daughter, Molly Rae Hicks, on January 7, 2023. Grandparents are Tom and Lisa Taylor, Chris Hicks, and Judy and Vince Ray.
