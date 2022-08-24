Brayland Maurice Williams
LaWonda Daniel and Perry Williams announce the birth of a son, Brayland Maurice Williams, on July 28, 2022. Grandparent is Patsy Brown.
Santiago Marley Morlet
Madison Morlet announces the birth of a son, Santiago Marley Morlet, on July 29, 2022. Grandparents are Crystal Morlet and Stuart Morlet.
Stetson Grier Simpson
Brandy Simpson and Cameron Smpson announce the birth of a son, Stetson Grier Simpson, on July 27, 2022. Grandparents are Brandon and Debra Bates, and Samantha and Daniel Simpson.
Charlie Reese Dobson
Sarah Dobson and Eric Dobson announce the birth of a daughter, Charlie Reese Dobson, on July 17, 2022. Grandparents are Eugene and Paula Posey, and Gary and Lynn Singleton.
Everly Noelle Lewis
Christian Harrison and Keondre Lewis announce the birth of a daughter, Everly Noelle Lewis, on July 15, 2022. Grandparents are Alonzo and Nicole Harrison.
Mylee Addison Navarro
Madison Pierce and Emerson Navarro announce the birth of a daughter, Mylee Addison Navarro, on July 17, 2022. Grandparents are Susan and Jose Aspeitia, and Janan Pierce.
Rhiannon Anita-Jo Wood
Kristine Wood and Thomas Wood Jr. announce the birth of a daughter, Rhiannon Anita-Jo Wood, on July 13, 2022. Grandparents are Don and Teresa Pope, Shannon Pope, and Tom and Leslie Wood.
Kobe Jeremiah Hussion Jr.
Alyssa Arrington and Kobe Hussion announce the birth of a son, Kobe Jeremiah Hussion Jr., on July 8, 2022. Grandparent is Sandy Daniel.
Walker Alden Kafides
Catherine Kafides and Thomas Kafides announce the birth of a son, Walker Alden Kafides, on July 22, 2022. Grandparents are Evelyn and Thomas Kafides, and Vickie Greenwood.
River BT Stephens
Laura Stephens and Nate Stephens announce the birth of a son, River BT Stephens, on July 8, 2022. Grandparents are Bobby and Lisa Taylor, and Diana and the late Hoyt Stephens.
Nikari Raj Arnold
Faith Arnold announces the birth of a son, Nikari Raj Arnold, on July 5, 2022. Grandparents are Tijuana and Ramon Arnold.
Holly Lynn Barkwell
Rachel Barkwell and Johnny Barkwell announce the birth of a daughter, Holly Lynn Barkwell, on July 5, 2022. Grandparents are Frank and Gale Hulleuder.
Jett Kyle McIntyre
Tracy McIntyre and Kyle McIntyre announce the birth of a son, Jett Kyle McIntyre, on July 6, 2022. Grandparents are Philip and Melinda McIntyre, and Ken and Lisa Sanders.
Hazel Blake Turner
Alex Rudifel and Nick Turner announce the birth of a daughter, Hazel Blake Turner, on July 6, 2022.
James Brian Wethern
Ann-Marie Wethern and Chad Wethern announce the birth of a son, James Brian Wethern, on July 24, 2022. Grandparents are Brian and Lynne Sammon, and Tim and Mary Wethern.
Heavenlee Ray Camp
Jazmine Camp and Mitchell Camp announce the birth of a daughter, Heavenlee Ray Camp, on July 8, 2022.
Emma Lee Lindsey
Courtney Lindsey and Daniel Lindsey announce the birth of a daughter, Emma Lee Lindsey, on July 26, 2022. Grandparents are Jeff and Lindsey, and Bruce and Cindy Callahan.
Jose Carlos Rodriguez
Kimberly Perez and Carlos Rodriguez announce the birth of a son, Jose Carlos Rodriguez, on July 25, 2022.
Josey Grace McDonald
Sierra Marie McDonald and Joseph McDonald announce the birth of a daughter, Josey Grace McDonald, on July 8, 2022. Grandparents are Paul and Betty Rinaldi, and Ricky and Robyn McDonald.
Adalyn D. Daniels
Madison Daniels and Torry Daniels announce the birth of a daughter, Adalyn D. Daniels, on July 15, 2022. Grandparents are David and Shannon Daniels, and Tim and DeAnn Robison.
Serenity Isabella Snyder
Kimberly Snyder announces the birth of a daughter, Serenity Isabella Snyder, on July 23, 2022. Grandparents are Nancy and BJ Collins.
Arlen Thomas Neese
Emily Neese and Jeremy Neese announce the birth of a son, Arlen Thomas Neese, on July 13, 2022. Grandparents are Randy and Tracie Driver, and Monroe and Lora Neese.
Lillian Leigh Gay
Samantha Gay and Wade Gay announce the birth of a daughter, Lillian Leigh Gay, on July 22, 2022. Grandparents are Fred and Pamela Gay, and Larry and Bridgette Rooks.
Liam Wyatt Singleton
Kayla Singleton and Cary Singleton announce the birth of a son, Liam Wyatt Singleton, on July 14, 2022. Grandparents are Anthony (Pam) Malone, Donna Singleton, and Terry Simmons.
Della Mae Jackson
Ashley Jackson and Landon Jackson announce the birth of a daughter, Della Mae Jackson, on July 18, 2022. Grandparents are Lisa and David Jackson, and Lynn and Tony Hanks.
Kingston Dion Wyatt
Jessica Moore and Kevin Wyatt announce the birth of a son, Kingston Dion Wyatt, on July 25, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.