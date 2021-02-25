BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS
Samuel Allen Dunlap Jr.
Shayna Thomas and Samuel Allen Dunlap of Franklin announce the birth of a son, Samuel Allen Dunlap Jr., on Dec. 9, 2020. Grandparents are Darnell and Lisa Dunlap.
Elizabeth Mae Susan Adkins
Breanna Leigh Adkins of Bremen announces the birth of a daughter, Elizabeth Mae Susan Adkins, on Dec. 11, 2020. Grandparents are Kelli Mashburn and Andrew Mashburn.
Joseph Sawyer Dewald
Megan Dewald and Joseph Dewald of Roopville announce the birth of a son, Joseph Sawyer Dewald, on Nov. 25, 2020. Grandparents are Pam and Greg Harris, Joseph and Thi Dewald, Kim and Allen Sturdivant and Jeff Gore.
Luna Claire Davidson
Averi McDonald and Justin Davidson of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Luna Claire Davidson, on Nov. 3, 2020. Grandparents are Manda Campbell, Shane McDonald, Ami Faulkner and Mike Davidson.
Micah Kohen Capes
Danielle Capes and Kyle Capes of Tallapoosa announce the birth of a son, Micah Kohen Capes, on Dec. 16, 2020. Grandparents are Johnny and Terry Barnett and Billy and Debbie Capes.
Blakelyn Green
Brittany Green and Logan Green of Temple announce the birth of a daughter, Blakelyn Green, on Dec. 16, 2020. Grandparents are Chad and Jana Smallwood, Rhonda and Randy Dobbs and Chris Green.
Hutcheson Rhett Worthy
Madison Rae Worthy and Dustin Hoyt Worthy of Bremen announce the birth of a son, Hutcheson Rhett Worthy, on Dec. 16, 2020. Grandparents are Rod and Teresa Gregory, Dennis Worthy and Janet Staton.
Elliot Hope Stoepker
Brooke Stoepker and Peter Stoepker of Bremen announce the birth of a daughter, Elliot Hope Stoepker, on Dec. 23, 2020. Grandparents are Tim and Jane Stoepker and Karen Henderson.
Marlowe Grace Piedra
Leigh Fulton of Carrollton and Manuel Piedra of Costa Rica announce the birth of a daughter, Marlowe Grace Piedra, on Dec. 8, 2020. Grandparents are Alice Searcy of Carrollton and Miguel Piedra Zuniga and Maria Elena Flores Gomez of Costa Rica.
Ellis Arnell
Mylisa Schuster and Seth Arnell of Waco announce the birth of a daughter, Ellis Arnell, on Dec. 15. Grandparents are Marsha and Ken Schuster and Jenny and Robby Durden.
Amirah Veutte Houston
Jessica Woodruff and Brandon Houston of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Amirah Veutte Houston, on Dec. 14, 2020. Grandparents are Donald Woodruff and Veleta Calhoun.
Everleigh Renea Bradley
Heidi Marie Howell and Lucas Brian Bradley of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Everleigh Renea Bradley, on Dec. 17, 2020. Grandparents are Kathy Richardson, Roger Howell and Traci and Larry Bradley.
Harmony Rose Scott Hutcheson
Kathryn Hutcheson and Anthony Brown of Bremen announce the birth of a daughter, Harmony Rose Scott Hutcheson, on Dec. 23, 2020. Grandparents are Lisa Hutcheson, Michael Hutcheson and Christy Raburn.
Tucker Lane Huddleston
Whitney Huddleston and Jeffrey Huddleston of Villa Rica announce the birth of a son, Tucker Lane Huddleston, on Dec. 23, 2020. Grandparents are Rick and Darlene Steven, Allen, Crosson and Alford and Michelle Lloyd.
Calli Grace Stephens
Jennifer Stephens and Janova Stephens of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Calli Grace Stephens, on Dec. 18, 2020. Grandparents are Keith and Melissa Johnson and Selena Stephens and Stuart Boykin.
Hazel Skye Glickman
Alissa Jade Hughes and Hunter Glickman of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Hazel Skye Glickman, on Nov. 8, 2020. Grandparents are Courtney Gayle Lane and Christopher Lee Hughes.
Brenden Jack Wiley
Amanda Loveless Wiley and Chris Wiley of Haralson County announce the birth of a son, Brenden Jack Wiley, on Nov. 4, 2020.
Kambree Alexandra McKinley
Kristen McKinley of Villa Rica announces the birth of a daughter, Kambree Alexandra McKinley, on Nov. 3, 2020.
Zy’Aire Lacurtis Cole
Emily Grace Davis and Brandon Lamar Cole of Whitesburg announce the birth of a son, Zy’Aire Lacurtis Cole, on Dec. 16, 2020. Grandparents are Jeanna Davis and Jason Davis.
Weston James Strickland
Lauren Strickland and Brandon Strickland of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Weston James Strickland, on Dec. 6, 2020. Grandparents are Jennifer Bailey, Chris and Lora Bailey, Angie Strickland and Randy and Kelly Strickland.
Oakley Hezekiah Prichard
Tori Prichard and Donnie Grizzard of Temple announce the birth of a son, Oakley Hezekiah Prichard, on Dec. 8, 2020. Grandparents are James Prichard and Dovie Blackmon.
Ronin Avis O’Reilly
Mesa Ehley and Alex Micah O’Reilly of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Ronin Avis O’Reilly, on Dec. 8, 2020. Grandparents are Doug and Sadie Bugni.
Mahji Arturo Simore Mason
Maia Williams and Marco Arthur Mason of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Mahji Arturo Simore Mason, on Dec. 8, 2020. Grandparents are Larry Mason and Russell Mason.
Hanna Valeria Nieto Bonilla
Brandy Yaneth Bonilla Ramos and Rigoberto Nieto of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Hanna Valeria Nieto Bonilla, on Dec. 9, 2020.
Ky’Lan and Gianna Ackey
Shanekia Adams and Chade Ackey of Carrollton announce the birth of a son and daughter, Ky’Lan and Gianna Ackey, on Dec. 10, 2020.
Laurel Faith McLean
Melanie McLean and Dylan McLean of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Laurel Faith McLean, on Nov. 23, 2020.
