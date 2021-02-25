BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS

Samuel Allen Dunlap Jr.

Shayna Thomas and Samuel Allen Dunlap of Franklin announce the birth of a son, Samuel Allen Dunlap Jr., on Dec. 9, 2020. Grandparents are Darnell and Lisa Dunlap.

Elizabeth Mae Susan Adkins

Breanna Leigh Adkins of Bremen announces the birth of a daughter, Elizabeth Mae Susan Adkins, on Dec. 11, 2020. Grandparents are Kelli Mashburn and Andrew Mashburn.

Joseph Sawyer Dewald

Megan Dewald and Joseph Dewald of Roopville announce the birth of a son, Joseph Sawyer Dewald, on Nov. 25, 2020. Grandparents are Pam and Greg Harris, Joseph and Thi Dewald, Kim and Allen Sturdivant and Jeff Gore.

Luna Claire Davidson

Averi McDonald and Justin Davidson of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Luna Claire Davidson, on Nov. 3, 2020. Grandparents are Manda Campbell, Shane McDonald, Ami Faulkner and Mike Davidson.

Micah Kohen Capes

Danielle Capes and Kyle Capes of Tallapoosa announce the birth of a son, Micah Kohen Capes, on Dec. 16, 2020. Grandparents are Johnny and Terry Barnett and Billy and Debbie Capes.

Blakelyn Green

Brittany Green and Logan Green of Temple announce the birth of a daughter, Blakelyn Green, on Dec. 16, 2020. Grandparents are Chad and Jana Smallwood, Rhonda and Randy Dobbs and Chris Green.

Hutcheson Rhett Worthy

Madison Rae Worthy and Dustin Hoyt Worthy of Bremen announce the birth of a son, Hutcheson Rhett Worthy, on Dec. 16, 2020. Grandparents are Rod and Teresa Gregory, Dennis Worthy and Janet Staton.

Elliot Hope Stoepker

Brooke Stoepker and Peter Stoepker of Bremen announce the birth of a daughter, Elliot Hope Stoepker, on Dec. 23, 2020. Grandparents are Tim and Jane Stoepker and Karen Henderson.

Marlowe Grace Piedra

Leigh Fulton of Carrollton and Manuel Piedra of Costa Rica announce the birth of a daughter, Marlowe Grace Piedra, on Dec. 8, 2020. Grandparents are Alice Searcy of Carrollton and Miguel Piedra Zuniga and Maria Elena Flores Gomez of Costa Rica.

Ellis Arnell

Mylisa Schuster and Seth Arnell of Waco announce the birth of a daughter, Ellis Arnell, on Dec. 15. Grandparents are Marsha and Ken Schuster and Jenny and Robby Durden.

Amirah Veutte Houston

Jessica Woodruff and Brandon Houston of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Amirah Veutte Houston, on Dec. 14, 2020. Grandparents are Donald Woodruff and Veleta Calhoun.

Everleigh Renea Bradley

Heidi Marie Howell and Lucas Brian Bradley of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Everleigh Renea Bradley, on Dec. 17, 2020. Grandparents are Kathy Richardson, Roger Howell and Traci and Larry Bradley.

Harmony Rose Scott Hutcheson

Kathryn Hutcheson and Anthony Brown of Bremen announce the birth of a daughter, Harmony Rose Scott Hutcheson, on Dec. 23, 2020. Grandparents are Lisa Hutcheson, Michael Hutcheson and Christy Raburn.

Tucker Lane Huddleston

Whitney Huddleston and Jeffrey Huddleston of Villa Rica announce the birth of a son, Tucker Lane Huddleston, on Dec. 23, 2020. Grandparents are Rick and Darlene Steven, Allen, Crosson and Alford and Michelle Lloyd.

Calli Grace Stephens

Jennifer Stephens and Janova Stephens of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Calli Grace Stephens, on Dec. 18, 2020. Grandparents are Keith and Melissa Johnson and Selena Stephens and Stuart Boykin.

Hazel Skye Glickman

Alissa Jade Hughes and Hunter Glickman of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Hazel Skye Glickman, on Nov. 8, 2020. Grandparents are Courtney Gayle Lane and Christopher Lee Hughes.

Brenden Jack Wiley

Amanda Loveless Wiley and Chris Wiley of Haralson County announce the birth of a son, Brenden Jack Wiley, on Nov. 4, 2020.

Kambree Alexandra McKinley

Kristen McKinley of Villa Rica announces the birth of a daughter, Kambree Alexandra McKinley, on Nov. 3, 2020.

Zy’Aire Lacurtis Cole

Emily Grace Davis and Brandon Lamar Cole of Whitesburg announce the birth of a son, Zy’Aire Lacurtis Cole, on Dec. 16, 2020. Grandparents are Jeanna Davis and Jason Davis.

Weston James Strickland

Lauren Strickland and Brandon Strickland of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Weston James Strickland, on Dec. 6, 2020. Grandparents are Jennifer Bailey, Chris and Lora Bailey, Angie Strickland and Randy and Kelly Strickland.

Oakley Hezekiah Prichard

Tori Prichard and Donnie Grizzard of Temple announce the birth of a son, Oakley Hezekiah Prichard, on Dec. 8, 2020. Grandparents are James Prichard and Dovie Blackmon.

Ronin Avis O’Reilly

Mesa Ehley and Alex Micah O’Reilly of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Ronin Avis O’Reilly, on Dec. 8, 2020. Grandparents are Doug and Sadie Bugni.

Mahji Arturo Simore Mason

Maia Williams and Marco Arthur Mason of Carrollton announce the birth of a son, Mahji Arturo Simore Mason, on Dec. 8, 2020. Grandparents are Larry Mason and Russell Mason.

Hanna Valeria Nieto Bonilla

Brandy Yaneth Bonilla Ramos and Rigoberto Nieto of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Hanna Valeria Nieto Bonilla, on Dec. 9, 2020.

Ky’Lan and Gianna Ackey

Shanekia Adams and Chade Ackey of Carrollton announce the birth of a son and daughter, Ky’Lan and Gianna Ackey, on Dec. 10, 2020.

Laurel Faith McLean

Melanie McLean and Dylan McLean of Carrollton announce the birth of a daughter, Laurel Faith McLean, on Nov. 23, 2020.