Elliot Kay Sumner
Jessica Sumner and andrew Sumner announce the birth of a daughter, Elliot Kay Sumner, on February 4, 2023. Grandparents are Steve and Wanda Sumner, Jim and April Harris and Jimmy and Marlene Brown.
Gabriel Lucas Hilton
Darla Elizabeth Hilton and Stephen Kyle Hilton announce the birth of a son, Gabriel Lucas Hilton, on February 6, 2023. Grandparents are Randall and Teresa Hilton and Billy and Cyndi Ressler.
Alexander Pruitt
Hannah Holder and Kendall Pruitt announce the birth of a son, Alexander Pruitt, on February 20, 2023.
Elijah Gunner Keaton
Julie Keaton and Jacob Keaton announce the birth of a son, Elijah Gunner Keaton, on February 18, 2023.
Chisie Thomas
Chasity Evans and Amir Thomas announce the birth of a daughter, Chisie Thomas, on February 7, 2023.
Hunter Dylan Hull
Victoria Key and Cody Hull announce the birth of a son, Hunter Dylan Hull, on February 20, 2023. Grandparents are Janet Steed, Richard Wardell and Dustin Hull.
Willow Leddy Fordham
Crystal Smith-Blair and Jonathan Randy Fordham announce the birth of a daughter, Willow Leddy Fordham, on February 16, 2023.
Jaden James Gogley
Danielle Cathleen Gogley announces the birth of a son, Jaden James Gogley, on February 16, 2023. Grandparents are Jennifer Gogley and Elsa Hasley.
Teigan Brielle Farley
Makayla Boyd and Tyriese Farley announce the birth of a daughter, Teigan Brielle Farley, on February 7, 2023. Grandparents are Kerry Boyd, Misty Robison, Morticia Farley and Richard Farley.
Evelyn Grey
Miles Jamro and Julian Haywood announce the birth of a daughter, Evelyn Grey, on February 22, 2023. Grandparents are Samantha Hawks, Paul Jamro, Diane Brown and Clint Haywood.
Zavier Berry
Moesha Johnson and Zymir Berry announce the birth of a son, Zavier Berry, on February 22, 2023.
Catori Faye Frizell
Amber Nicole Bratlie and Casey Michael Frizell announce the birth of a daughter, Catori Faye Frizell, on February 23, 2023.
Saylor Grace Cronic
Breanna Cronic and Charles Cronic announce the birth of a daughter, Saylor Grace Cronic, on February 24, 2023.
Kylei Tru' Taylor
Danielle Boykin and Renaldo Taylor announce the birth of a daughter, Kylei Tru' Taylor, on February 27, 2023. Grandparents are Elizabeth and Jerry Boykin and Nicole and Charles Wheat.
Anastasia Ruth Henry
Katie Henry and Patrick Henry announce the birth of a daughter, Anastasia Ruth Henry, on February 14, 2023. Grandparents are Tony Knott, Allison and Chris Creel and Timothy and Debra Henry.
Scout Oliver Neal
Lindsay Allen Neal and Miles Austin Neal announce the birth of a son, Scout Oliver Neal, on February 15, 2023. Grandparents are Debbie Neal and Paul and Gina Allen.
Wrynleigh Marie Humphries
Jaime Cole and Greg Humphries announce the birth of a daughter, Wrynleigh Marie Humphries, on February 13, 2023. Grandparents are Connie Cole, Jerry Walker, Tessie Bracy and Roger Nelson.
Aria Leilani Talley
Sarahi Elis and Joshua Talley announce the birth of a daughter, Aria Leilani Talley, on February 9, 2023.
Braylee Michelle Chandler
Brittany Cauthen and Joe Chandler announce the birth of a daughter, Braylee Michelle Chandler, on February 26, 2023. Grandparents are Toni Cauthen, Valarie Merritt, Joe Louis and Sandra Chandler.
Saint Wade
Monica Wade and Brendon Franklin announce the birth of a son, Saint Wade, on March 4, 2023. Grandparent is Melanie Franklin.
Harlyn Nichole Francis Webb
Amber Woods and Wendell Webb announce the birth of a daughter, Harlyn Nichole Francis Webb, on March 4, 2023. Grandparents are Amanda Woods, Candace Smith and Charles Webb.
Oakland Kade Whitman
Mackenzie Whitman announces the birth of a son, Oakland Kade Whitman, on March 3, 2023. Grandparents are Pamela Dewberry, Joseph Harrison, Ricky Whitman and Jennifer Whitman.
Nevaeh McGarity
Angela Screws and Roy McGarity II announce the birth of a daughter, Nevaeh Mcgarity, on March 5, 2023. Grandparents are Evelyn McGarity and Marvin Screws.
Morgan Elizabeth Wiggins
Natalie Dudley Wiggins and Ethan Uriah Wiggins announce the birth of a daughter, Morgan Elizabeth Wiggins, on March 2, 2023. Grandparents are Morgan and Vicky Dudley and Olen and Andrea Wiggins.
Blakely Grace Brown
Brittany Collins and Jeremy Brown announce the birth of a daughter, Blakely Grace Brown, on March 6, 2023. Grandparents are Karen and Jeff Brown and Michael and Felisa Collins.
Gracelynn Claire Myrick
Kristen Myrick and Matthew Myrick announce the birth of a daughter, Gracelynn Claire Myrick, on March 2, 2023. Grandparents are Jenny and Darin Duffey and Kaye and Wayne Myrick.
Audrey Lenee Kecy
Kaitlyn Kecy and Michael Kecy announce the birth of a daughter, Audrey Lenee Kecy, on March 7, 2023. Grandparents are Otis Janney and Nathan and Tracy Kecy.
Braelyn Karen Cassell
Angel Crews and Christopher Brent Cassell announce the birth of a daughter, Braelyn Karen Cassell, on February 27, 2023.
