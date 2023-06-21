Edmund Josue James
Jackie Rodas and Joshua James announce the birth of a son, Edmund Josue James, on January 10, 2023. Grandparents are Nury and Roberto Rodas and Michelle Kyttle.
Everleigh Hill
Jennifer Hill and Cameron Hill announce the birth of a daughter, Everleigh Hill, on January 12, 2023. Grandparents are Jeff and Carol Brown, Adolf Hill and Pam Harvey.
Riley Jimenez
Kelly Jimenez and Jarret Jimenez announce the birth of a daughter, Riley Jimenez, on January 11, 2023. Grandparent is Marcia Hester.
William Shane Garrett
Brittany Garrett and Tyler Garrett announce the birth of a son, William Shane Garrett, on January 13, 2023.
Alaia Jade Guzman
Jaiden Summerville and Christopher Guzman announce the birth of a daughter, Alaia Jade Guzman, on January 14, 2023. Grandparents are Ricky and Wanda Summerville and Yessenya Gutierrez.
Tucker Adam Dixon
Ashleigh Dixon and Adam Dixon announce the birth of a son, Tucker Adam Dixon, on January 16, 2023. Grandparents are Chris and Von Dixon.
William Avery McWhorter
Leah McWhorter and Avery McWhorter announce the birth of a son, William Avery McWhorter, on January 15, 2023. Grandparents are Leigh Ann and Robby Hunter and Donna and Craig McWhorter.
Carter James McWhorter
Leah McWhorter and Avery McWhorter announce the birth of a son, Carter James McWhorter, on January 15, 2023. Grandparents are Leigh Ann and Robby Hunter and Donna and Craig McWhorter.
Charles Keller Stewart
Susannah Stewart and Jacob Stewart announce the birth of a son, Charles Keller Stewart, on January 18, 2023. Grandparents are Ryan and Teresa Stewart and Brooks and Jolee Lewis.
Rowan Thomas Pietrucha
Amanda Pietrucha and Thomas Pietrucha announce the birth of a son, Rowan Thomas Pietrucha, on January 21, 2023. Grandparents are BJ Cantrell and Roman and Christine Pietrucha.
Oakley Wesley Smith
Destiny Dykes and Wesley Smith announce the birth of a son, Oakley Wesley Smith, on January 23, 2023.
Cali Renee White
Delainey White and Logan White announce the birth of a daughter, Cali Renee White, on January 23, 2023.
Penelope Blake Rey
Alexis Rey and Tucker Rey announce the birth of a daughter, Penelope Blake Rey, on January 25, 2023. Grandparents are Jeff and Shannon Gaddis and Trent and Kecia Rey.
Riley Bennett Rice
Sierra Whitaker announces the birth of a son, Riley Bennett Rice, on January 23, 2023.
Amelia Grace Swafford
Faith Bennett and Jaden Swafford announce the birth of a daughter, Amelia Grace Swafford, on January 25, 2023. Grandparents are Charlene and John Bennett and Chad Swafford.
Olivia Joelle Terry
Holly Terry and Blake Terry announce the birth of a daughter, Olivia Joelle Terry, on January 25, 2023. Grandparents are Jeff and Melissa Worthy, Eddie and Donnu Hill and Eddie and Peggy Terry.
Charlotte Bea Ward
Nina Ward and Nicholas Ward announce the birth of a daughter, Charlotte Bea Ward, on January 26, 2023. Grandparents are William and Deborah Couch, Rena and Bill Vanslyke, Bo and Serenity Githens and Allen and Michelle Ward.
Cora Elizabeth Parson
Tia Parson and Christopher Parson announce the birth of a daughter, Cora Elizabeth Parson, on January 25, 2023. Grandparents are Elaine Parson and Rusty and Teresa McClure.
Caroline Amelia Parson
Tia Parson and Christopher Parson announce the birth of a daughter, Caroline Amelia, on January 25, 2023. Grandparents are Elaine Parson and Rusty and Teresa McClure.
Astrid Rose Nychole Swanigan
Ashley McCarroll and Brendan Swanigan announce the birth of a daughter, Astrid Rose Nychole Swanigan, on January 26, 2023. Grandparents are Tammi and Timothy McCarroll and Jamie Swanigan.
Kay'Lani
Sabrilenaia and Tommy Earl Allen announce the birth of a daughter, Kay'Lani, on January 26, 2023. Grandparent is Odessa Johnson.
Shepherd Pirkle
Whitney Pirkle and Will Pirkle announce the birth of a son, Shepherd Pirkle, on January 26, 2023.
Ryleigh Herring
Baleigh Herring and Andrew Herring announce the birth of a daughter, Ryleigh Herring, on January 28, 2023.
Theodore Hudson Gray
Lindsay Gray and Shane Gray announce the birth of a son, Theodore Hudson Gray, on January 27, 2023. Grandparents are Joyce and Johnny Gray and Debbie and John Rogers.
Heavenly MaryRenee Smith
Erica Aleander and Rodney Smith announce the birth of a daughter, Heavenly MaryRenee Smith, on January 29, 2023. Grandparents are Mary Kate Smith and Willie Mae Cato.
Adrian Williams
Macy Williams and Colin Williams announce the birth of a son, Adrian Williams, on February 1, 2023. Grandparents are Stanley and Elaine Williams and Mac and Adonica McIntire.
Walker Grant Folds
Aleshia Nicole Folds and Diver Folds announce the birth of a son, Walker Grant Folds, on January 31, 2023. Grandparents are Diane and John Wilbert and Susan and David Folds.
Miriam Violet Medina
Lauren Medina and Cameron Medina announce the birth of a daughter, Miriam Violet Medina, on February 2, 2023.
Xaryah Renate Leigh Carroll
Kaitlin Carroll announces the birth of a daughter, Xaryah Renate Leigh Carroll, on February 2, 2023.
