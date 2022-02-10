Charleigh Ray Pierce
Cassidy Pierce and Cody Pierce announce the birth of a daughter, Charleigh Ray Pierce, on January 7, 2022.
Camp Griffin Turner
Cassie Turner and Ryan Turner announce the birth of a son, Camp Griffin Turner, on January 8, 2022.
Denisse La’Mae Wright
Shaneka Hemphill and Dennis Wright announce the birth of a daughter, Denisse La’Mae Wright, on January 9, 2022. Grandparent is Alexandria Hemphill.
Allen Christopher Hughes Jr.
Pamela Chosewood and Allen Hughes announce the birth of a son, Allen Christopher Hughes Jr., on January 10, 2022. Grandparents are David Hughes, Deborah Hughes, and Virginia Elder.
Gabriel Reign Jones
Summer Jones and Justin Jones announce the birth of a son, Gabriel Reign Jones, on January 11, 2022. Grandparents are Carlos Jones, Vickie Jones, Melissa Gaines, and David Gaines.
Andersyn Ivey Morgan
Jordyn Skye Morgan and Alexander Blake Morgan announce the birth of a daughter, Andersyn Ivey Morgan, on January 12, 2022.
Ke’mir Jace Townsend
Kenbryia Dammond announces the birth of a son, Ke’mir Jace Townsend, on January 13, 2022. Grandparents are April Dammond and Natasha Hardnett.
Kehlani Chanel Farley
Makayla Boyd and Tyriese Farley announce the birth of a daughter, Kehlani Chanel Farley, on January 14, 2022. Grandparents are Misty Robinson, Kerry Boyd, Morticia Farley, and Richard Farley.
Caiden Wilson-Grady Mcghee
Nicole Wilson and Courtney Mcghee announce the birth of a son, Caiden Wilson-Grady Mcghee, on January 14, 2022.
William Albert Travis IV
Tiffany Cowart Travis and William Albert Travis III announce the birth of a son, William Albert Travis IV, on January 14, 2022. Grandparents are William Albert Travis Jr. and Lisa Ellen Travis, and Michael David Cowart and Rebecca Barnes Cowart.
Charlie Jean Spradlin
Amber Spradlin and Casey Spradlin announce the birth of a daughter, Charlie Jean Spradlin, on January 14, 2022. Grandparents are James and Lythia Gibson, and Gary and Shelia Spradlin.
Promise J’adore Yowe and Legacy Adore Yowe
Robin Peacock and Christopher Yowe announce the birth of twin daughters, Promise J’adore Yowe and Legacy Adore Yowe on January 15, 2022.
Princeton Kai Amir McDaniel
Kadi Elizabeth Hodges and Tra’Vaughn McDaniel announce the birth of a son, Princeton Kai Amir McDaniel, on January 18, 2022. Grandparents are Brittany and Brian Gilbert, and William Hodges.
Owen Preston Shawver
Anna Owensby Shawver and Stephen Preston Shawver announce the birth of a son, Owen Preston Shawver, on January 19, 2022. Grandparents are Bryan and Luanne Owensby, and Tommy and Denise Shawver.
Rhys Everley Mickel
Rebecca Mickel and Daniel Mickel announce the birth of a daughter, Rhys Everly Mickel, on January 19, 2022. Grandparents are Patricia and Tommy Mickel, and Michelle and Bobby Newton.
Blair Elinor Moffit
Alyson Moffit and Daniel Moffit announce the birth of a daughter, Blair Elinor Moffit, on January 20, 2022. Grandparents are Robert and Robin Chester of Albany GA, and Dan and Sandi Moffit of Alpharetta GA.
Larenza Lebree Banks Jr.
April Banks and Larenza Banks announce the birth of a son, Larenza Lebree Banks Jr., on January 20, 2022. Grandparents are Robert Harris Jr. and Pamela Ware.
Avery Renee Fiquette
Ashton Fiquette and Evan Fiquette announce the birth of a daughter, Avery Renee Fiquette, on January 21, 2022.
Coy Johnson
Emily Johnson and Gus Johnson announce the birth of a son, Coy Johnson, on January 22, 2022. Grandparents are Rodney and Mylinda Johnson, and Chris and Maryanne Prewett.
Everly Paige Moran and Wesley Barry Moran
Harley Moran and Blake Moran announce the birth of twins: a daughter, Everly Paige Moran, and a son, Wesley Barry Moran, both on January 22, 2022.
Beau Allen Wood
Monica Wood and Mark Wood announce the birth of a son, Beau Allen Wood, on January 22, 2022. Grandparents are Wrendi and Mark Beaupre, and Lisa and Greg Wood.
Jeremiah Lamar Billups
Dresha Boston and Tyler Billups announce the birth of a son, Jeremiah Lamar Billups, on January 23, 2022. Grandparent is Bonita Gilbert.
Dalton Lee Hindmon
Kayley Bass and Ricky Hindmon announce the birth of a son, Dalton Lee Hindmon, on January 23, 2022.
Warren Jack Conerly
Samantha Conerly and Mitt S. Conerly IV announce the birth of a son, Warren Jack Conerly, on January 24, 2022.
Olivia Baker
Logan Neel and Garrett Baker announce the birth of a daughter, Olivia Baker, on January 27, 2022. Grandparents are Vicki Brooks, David Neel, Kandy Baker, and Les Baker.
Crea Ilene Deese
Brittany Cook and Cody Britt Deese announce the birth of a daughter, Crea Ilene Deese, on January 27, 2022. Grandparents are Anthony Deese, Rhonda Davidson, Gail Bradberry, and Greg Bradberry.
Lakely Ann Atcheson
Heather Atcheson and Luke Atcheson announce the birth of a daughter, Lakely Ann Atcheson, on January 27, 2022. Grandparents are Chris and Cheryl Croteau, Caryn and Rob Sirmans, and Mark and Michelle Atcheson.
River Antonio Boykin
Anna Marie Boykin and Spencer Boykin announce the birth of a son, River Antonio Boykin, on January 27, 2022.
Malachi James Strickland
Kellie Nicole Strickland and Rodreiguez Raymonde Strickland announce the birth of a son, Malachi James Strickland, on January 27, 2022. Grandparents are Vedgren Roberts, Glenette Roberts, Jessie Strickland, and Martha Holland.
Adaleigh Grace Dunmire
Nichole Dunmire and Ben Dunmire announce the birth of a daughter, Adaleigh Grace Dunmire, on January 31, 2022. Grandparents are David and Diane Dunmire, and Robert Brewer and Mary Sponseller.
Isabella Love Swint
Haleigh Swint and Larry Swint announce the birth of a daughter, Isabella Love Swint, on February 1, 2022. Grandparents are Karen Goss, Zsa Zsa Harrison, Kevin Tidwell, and Larry Barne.
Josiah Noel Horsley
Mary Kathryn Horsley and Jonathan Horsley announce the birth of a son, Josiah Noel Horsley, on January 30, 2022. Grandparents are Tim and Jill Horsley, and Matthew and Ashley Piquette.
