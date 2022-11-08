Esther Faith Pender
Brittany Orosco and Brad Pender announce the birth of a daughter, Esther Faith Pender, on October 12, 2022. Grandparents are Roberto Orosco, Pam Orosco, and Cheryl Luke.
Ramsey Cosper
Andria Glenn and Damian Cosper announce the birth of a daughter, Ramsey Cosper, on October 15, 2022. Grandparent is Martina Glenn.
Emilia Kate Coldiron
Kendra Coldiron and Kacy Coldiron announce the birth of a daughter, Emilia Kate Coldiron, on October 12, 2022. Grandparents are Eddie and Tina Conley, Stephen and Patty Howard, and Doyle and Shelly Coldiron.
Aurora Penelope Miller
Jaycie Miller and Casen Miller announce the birth of a daughter, Aurora Penelope Miller, on October 13, 2022. Grandparents are Star Urban, Danny Wise, and Jill and Shane Miller.
Emilia Bea Campbell
Lea Campbell announces the birth of a daughter, Emilia Bea Campbell, on October 13, 2022. Grandparents are Joey and Becky Mirabella, and David and Kim Campbell.
Kolton Matthew Paschal
Sky Leeann Walker and Austin Matthew Paschal announce the birth of a son, Kolton Matthew Paschal, on October 15, 2022. Grandparents are Kimberly and Josh Paschal, Jason and Rebecca Hicks, and Charles and Angelica Walker.
Mason Hoyt Lane Anderson
Christina Lindsay Anderson and Jason Anderson announce the birth of a son, Mason Hoyt Lane Anderson, on October 16, 2022.
Kohen Robert Jenkins
Morgan Jenkins and Dustin Jenkins announce the birth of a son, Kohen Robert Jenkins, on October 11, 2022. Grandparents are Carisa and Donny Bailey, Jeff and Shannon Daniel, and Christy Brown.
Caroline Brooke Mejia
Aubrey Mejia and Zach Mejia announce the birth of a daughter, Caroline Brooke Mejia, on October 6, 2022.
Presley Renee Couch
Heather Renee Couch and Andrew Couch announce the birth of a daughter, Presley Renee Couch, on October 7, 2022. Grandparents are Mark and Pamela Herring, and Dwayne and Janet Couch.
Lahra Sabusha
Kaneez Sabusha and M.J. Sabusha announce the birth of a daughter, Laura Sabusha, on October 17, 2022. Grandparent is Jobalhusein Sabusha.
Chandler Terry Lawrence
Courtney Redwine Lawrence and Zachary Ryan Lawrence announce the birth of a son, , on October 17, 2022. Grandparents are Terry Redwine, Symantha Redwine, and Linda and Danny Smith.
Kielyn Sawyer Phelps
Megan Walker and Dilan Phelps announce the birth of a daughter, Kielyn Sawyer Phelps, on October 18, 2022. Grandparents are Terry Walker, Michele Walker, Cindy Phelps, and Moricio Coreal.
Riley Kate Kimbrell
Christine Hammett and Caleb Kimbrell announce the birth of a daughter, Riley Kate Kimbrell, on October 19, 2022. Grandparents are Tina and Chris Lanning, Melinda and Jeremy Kessinger, and Chris Kimbrell.
Eli Garrett Saxton
Brookelyn Saxton and Jimmy Saxton announce the birth of a son, Eli Garrett Saxton, on October 21, 2022. Grandparents are Marty and Hope Ashworth, and Jimmy and Debbie Saxton.
Isla Joy McGuinn
Courney Amber McGuinn and Christopher Logan McGuinn announce the birth of a daughter, Isla Joy McGuinn, on October 22, 2022. Grandparents are Don and Joyce Willis.
Finn Stone Murphy
Paige Murphy and Chris Murphy announce the birth of a son, Finn Stone Murphy, on October 25, 2022. Grandparents are Dale and Andrea Johnson.
Rilynn Grace Dycus
Zoie Vaughn and Chase Dyus announce the birth of a daughter, Rilynn Grace Dycus, on October 25, 2022.
Lola Raven Little
Jazzmine Little and Tristan C. announce the birth of a daughter, Lola Raven Little, on October 26, 2022. Grandparents are Ruby Boss and Tom Little.
Galaxie May Gibson
Kristina Ezell and David Gibson announce the birth of a daughter, Galaxie May Gibson, on October 27, 2022.
Brooks Robert Daniels
Caroline Daniels and Jon Daniels announce the birth of a son, Brooks Robert Daniels, on October 29, 2022.
Evie Margaret Davis
Meghan McGovern Davis and Rodney Dustin Davis announce the birth of a daughter, Evie Margaret Davis, on October 28, 2022. Grandparents are Mary Jane and Richard Davis, Nicki McGovern, and Kyle McGovern.
Jackson Lee Harless
Katie Jackson and Garrison Harless announce the birth of a son, Jackson Lee Harless, on October 29, 2022.
