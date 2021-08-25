Langston Chase Wilson

Christina announce the birth of a son, Langston Chase Wilson, on July 30, 2021.

Samiyah Kindie Rose Ware

Samantha Ware and Terry Ware announce the birth of a daughter, Samiyah Kindie Rose Ware, on July 30, 2021. Grandparents are Margaret Cook, Terry Lee Daniel, Rosemary Ware, and Samuel Cook Sr.

Banks Iverson Gass

Emily Jane Gass and Trey Daniel Gabs announce the birth of a son, Banks Iverson Gass, on July 29, 2021. Grandparents are Ricky Newbern, Melissa Newbern, Rick Gass, and Beth Gabs.

Hannah Kate Huckeba

Katie Huckeba and Daniel Huckeba announce the birth of a daughter, Hannah Kate Huckeba, on July 27, 2021. Grandparents are James Kingston, Genia Kingston, Gary Mashburn, Eddie Huckeba, and Penny Huckeba.

Savannah Nicole Carter

Brittany Nicole Harper and Adam Carter announce the birth of a daughter, Savannah Nicole Carter, on July 28, 2021.

Bellamy Grant Goolsby

Aerial Goolsby and Jeremy Goolsby announce the birth of a son, Bellamy Grant Goolsby, on July 28, 2021. Grandparents are Peggy Hammond, Gina Burrand, Jeff Burrand, and Lance Goolsby.

Isla Hope Denney

Kristen Denney and David Denny announce the birth of a daughter, Isla Hope Denney, on July 29, 2021. Grandparents are Greg Denney, Pam Denney, Doug Shumway, Hope Shumway, and Vance Williams.

Fontana Malaya Orr

Amanda Orr and Odell Orr announce the birth of a daughter, Fontana Malaya Orr, on July 26, 2021. Grandparents are Rosie Mae Orr, and Lovina Reefer.

Ezekiel Lee Roe

Alexius Brooke Roe announce the birth of a son, Ezekiel Lee Roe, on July 27, 2021.

Gunnar Thomas Howard Thompson

April Thompson announce the birth of a son, Gunnar Thomas Howard Thompson, on July 27, 2021. Grandparents are Amy Thompson, and Wesley Thompson.

Conor Gene Byars

Amber Sky Byars and Nicholas Byars announce the birth of a son, Conor Gene Byars, on July 22, 2021. Grandparents are Rhonda Clark and Linda Lowmaster.

Oliver Blaine Heidrich

Erin Heidrich and Blake Heidrich announce the birth of a son, Oliver Blaine Heidrich, on June 2, 2021. Grandparents are Butch Warner, Cathy Warner, Joni Heidrich, and Jim Heidrich.

Zechariah n'hazir DiMarion Thomas

Jamara Thomas announce the birth of a son, Zechariah n'hazir DiMarion Thomas, on June 12, 2021. Grandparents are Tanisla Thomas, Neil Paisley, and Lela Thomas.

Crew Armari Turner

Veronica Parks and Marcus Turner announce the birth of a son, Crew Armari Turner, on June 14, 2021.

Emma Jaelynn Warren

Amanda Williams and Robert Warren announce the birth of a daughter, Emma Jaelynn Warren, on June 25, 2021. Grandparents are John Williams, Robert Warren, Mary Warren, and Patricia Anthony.

Charlie Kate Goddard

Ashley Lynn Street and Charlie Kyle Goddard announce the birth of a daughter, Charlie Kate Goddard, on June 30, 2021. Grandparents are Marie Goddard, Ray Goddard, and Lynn Lee.

Cade Luke William White

Chelsea White and Christopher White announce the birth of a son, Cade Luke William White, on July 7, 2021. Grandparents are Amy Edwards, and Paul Turner.

Bryson Eshaun Watkins

Brenda Owens and Randy Watkins announce the birth of a son, Bryson Eshaun Watkins, on July 14, 2021. Grandparents are Debbie Cassell, and Dennis Owens.

Jiles Harris

Haleigh Harris and Andrew Harris announce the birth of a son, Jiles Harris, on Aug. 10, 2021. Grandparents are Holly Jiles.

Rune Andean Culver

Ansley Powl announce the birth of a son, Rune Andean Culver, on Aug. 6, 2021.

Oliver Knox Harper

Michelle Harper and Tyler Craig Harper announce the birth of a son, Oliver Knox Harper, on Aug. 10, 2021. Grandparents are Anthony Pavich, Sandra Pavich, Tammie Harper, and Craig Harper.

Piper Nevaeh Dumas

Pakelia Gates and Ronnie Dumas announce the birth of a daughter, Piper Nevaeh Dumas, on Aug. 11, 2021.

Kamry Marie Shockley

Kayla Crowl and Samuel Shockley announce the birth of a daughter, Kamry Marie Shockley, on Aug. 12, 2021. Grandparents are Brenda Manley, and Tammy Cumby.

Jaycee Jo-Lois Holcomb

Danielle Cannon and Joey Holcomb announce the birth of a daughter, Jaycee Jo-Lois Holcomb, on Aug. 14, 2021. Grandparents are Deborah Cannon, Danny Cannon, and Jane King.

NaCarie Armani Shepherd

De'Nijah Shepherd announce the birth of a daughter, NaCarie Armani Shepherd, on Aug. 15, 2021. Grandparents are Tekoa Shepherd.

Sawyer McDermitt

Kayley McDermitt and Tyler McDermitt announce the birth of a son, Sawyer McDermitt, on Aug. 15, 2021. Grandparents are Amanda Holloway, Timmy Holloway, Kenny McDermitt, and Kayla McDermitt.

Edgar Joan Lozoya Jr.

Laura Lozoya and Edgar Lozoya announce the birth of a son, Edgar Joan Lozoya Jr., on Aug. 16, 2021. Grandparents are Nelson Amaya, Claudia Amaya, Everardo Lozoya, and Monce Lozoya.

Ivora Rebekah Grace Pruiett

Misty Tyson and Donnie Pruiett Jr. announce the birth of a daughter, Ivora Rebekah Grace Pruiett, on Aug. 17, 2021. Grandparents are Brenda Tyson, Randy Tyson, Donnie Pruiett, and Deborah Pruiett.

Antoinne Stallworth Jr.

Krista Stallworth and Antoinne Stallworth announce the birth of a son, Antoinne Stallworth Jr., on Aug. 18, 2021. Grandparents are Wanda Leggette.

Audrey Kate Cason

Katelyn Stevenson announce the birth of a daughter, Audrey Kate Cason, on Aug. 19, 2021.

Scarlett Rose

Alyssa Bills and Charles Pryor announce the birth of a daughter, Scarlett Rose, on Aug. 19, 2021. Grandparents are Michael Bills, and Linda Bills.

Azaria Ramera Sky Woodley

Nicole Wallace and Joshua Woodley announce the birth of a daughter, Azaria Ramera Sky Woodley, on Aug. 16, 2021.

Bailey Heavenly Renee Ward

Siera Waits and James Ward announce the birth of a daughter, Bailey Heavenly Renee Ward, on Aug. 14, 2021. Grandparents are Rachel Campos, and Julianna Waits.

William James Kash Anderson

Chelsea Wheeler Anderson and Alexander Anderson announce the birth of a son, William James Kash Anderson, on Aug. 12, 2021. Grandparents are Sandy Littlejohn, Randy Littlejohn, Billy Anderson, and Jackie Anderson.

Wyatt Kash Summers Carroll

Elisa Carroll announce the birth of a son, Wyatt Kash Summers Carroll, on July 30, 2021. Grandparents are Rebecca Decker.