An arrest was made this week in reference to a domestic dispute in Temple on Jan. 17.
According to the incident report, Lieutenant James Hollowood was working as a patrol supervisor when he responded with Officer David Yates for a domestic dispute at a Temple home. Officers were advised by dispatch that the complainant was having a verbal argument at the time and wanted a female at his residence to leave and needed assistance getting her to do so.
Dispatch provided an update that the female was identified as Ashley Benjamin, 31, of Birmingham, Ala.
When Hollowood arrived at the location, the complainant advised that Benjamin was upset due to him talking to his ex-spouse on the phone. The complainant began recording Benjamin's actions as she loaded their 11-month old child they share into her vehicle while allegedly screaming at him using obscenities.
Benjamin then allegedly took a hammer from her vehicle and struck the right rear window and door of the complainant's Mercedes Benz car, per the report. The window did not break, but left marks. The chrome door molding and door were also damaged by Benjamin striking it with the hammer, according to the report.
As Benjamin backed out of the garage, she stopped and exited her vehicle with the hammer again and allegedly struck the left front window of the complainant’s Ford F-150. Again, the window did not break but left marks.
The complainant claimed that Benjamin allegedly attempted to hit him with her vehicle before she left, according to the report. After gathering information, Hollowood obtained warrants for Benjamin’s arrest.
Benjamin is now being held in the Carroll County Jail on aggravated assault and criminal trespass charges.
