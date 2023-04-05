Birmingham man has been indicted for stealing almost $200,000 worth of cars from a local dealership.
Jacob Smith, 30, is accused in an 11-count indictment of taking 10 cars from the USAutoosales lot with a $187,000 value.
The alleged thefts took place from May 9, 2020 through May 9, 2022, according to arrest warrants.
The Douglas County Grand Jury returned true bills of indictment in 47 criminal cases on March 10.
Smith was indicted for taking 10 cars which valued in $3,000-$24,000 in price range fro the Veterans Memorial Highway lot in Lithia Springs.
According to the indictment, he broke into the dealership and stole the car keys.
He also faces a second degree burglary charge in addition to 10 theft by taking charges, according to the indictment.
Jacob was arrested on Dec. 20, 2022. He is currently being held in the county jail without bond.
The following are other criminal cases that were indicted:
• Johnathon Patterson, second degree burglary.
• Lawrence Thomas, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Omar Rodriguez, possession of marijuana.
• Majestic Seals, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Reshod Pittman, false imprisonment.
• Jason Ingram, criminal damage to property in second degree.
• Robert McDuffie, theft by taking
• Innis Greer, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• David Shackleford Jr., fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Bradley Staffon, terroristic threats.
• Jazmene Palmer, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Timothy Jackson II, possession of a controlled substances.
• Shane Salmon, burglary first degree.
• Mark Swafford, aggravated assault.
• Molly Weathers, theft by taking.
• Dahriq Douglas and Deronte Douglas, terroristic threats.
• Melanie Biesecker, aggravated assault.
• Eddie Barron, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
• Arden Bogan, making a false statement.
• Simone Clark, criminal damage to property in the second degree.
• Christopher Bradwell, aggravated assaut.
• Brandon Donehoo, sexual exploitation of children.
• Charnell Creech, obstruction of an officer.
• Bobbie Cochran, aggravated sexual battery.
• Noah Foster, aggravated sexual battery.
• James McKinney, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Derek Franklin, violation of instruction permit.
• Anthony Andrews, possession of marijuana more than an ounce.
• Keisha Head, crossing the guard lines with drugs.
• Ricky Crosby, possession of marijuana.
• Michael Raglin, possession of a controlled substance.
• Alfredo Nava and Rudolfo Ochoa-Escobar, third degree forgery.
• Nathanael Searcy and Davion Sullivan, unauthorized possession of weapon y inmate.
• Roscoe Chism, aggravated stalking.
• Anthony Couch, driving while licenses suspended.
• Kenneth Allen, terroristic threats and acts.
• Lakeesha Gardner, aggravated assault.
• Shelby Fowler, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance.
• Kelly Shiflett and James Crawford, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Jason Smith, theft by taking.
• Joseph Adams, driving while licenses suspended.
• Queontae Cousin, criminal damage to property in second degree.
• Queontae Cousin and Katlyn Bruno, burglary in the second degree.
• Queontae Cousin, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
• Gervais Kpwand, aggravated sexual battery.
