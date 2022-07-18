The Carroll County Board of Commissioners has appointed a new Carroll County Clerk that began her position on Monday.
Lynda Bingham has been appointed as the Carroll County Clerk by the Board of Commissioners and began her first day in the position on Monday, July 18.
Bingham is a lifelong resident of Carroll County and lives with her husband and three children in the Fairfield community in Villa Rica.
She is an alumni of the University of West Georgia, where she earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in education in 2008. She went on to earn a Master’s degree in education from LaGrange College.
According to a press release, most of Bingham’s professional career has been serving the Carroll County School Systems as a teacher over the last 15 years and coordinating school-wide events and building partnerships within the community.
“I am excited to have Lynda join our team and look forward to her utilizing her many talents to assist the citizens of Carroll County. I was very impressed by her professionalism and the self-motivation she projects and coupling that with her organizational skills and positive attitude, I feel she will be a perfect fit.” Chairman Michelle Morgan said in a statement.
Bingham is looking forward to new challenges and is excited to work with the community in this new capacity, per a press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.