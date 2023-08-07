Mr. Billy Wayne Entrekin, age 76, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.
A graveside and inurnment service will be held on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Carroll Memory Gardens with Rev. Lee Wimberly and Mr. Walter Entrekin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carroll County Animal Shelter, 251 Automation Drive, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements
