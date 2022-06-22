Billy Stevens

Billy Benn Stevens, 89, of Temple, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022.
He was born in Marion, IN, on Monday, Dec. 12, 1932. Mr. Stevens was the son of the late, Earl Alonso Stevens and the late, Orpha (Wilson) Stevens.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Stevens is preceded in death by his brothers, Earl M. Stevens and Bobby Stevens; and by his sister, Vernona Hoffman.
Mr. Stevens served in the U.S. Army. Following his service in the Army, he made a career as a service representative for Pitney Bowes.
Mr. Stevens attended Centerpoint United Methodist Church and was a master mason with Temple Masonic Lodge #322 F&AM. Mr. Stevens was also a charter member of the Temple Senior Center where he loved to volunteer and visit with friends.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Jo (Easterwood) Stevens of Temple; his daughter and son-in-law, Joy and Barry Lee of Richmond Hill; his grandchildren and their spouses, Rebecca and Jeff Wilson of Atlanta, and Adam and Mary Margaret Lee of Savannah; great-grandchildren, Claire Wilson, Wyatt Wilson, Edward Lee, William Lee; and a number of other relatives.
In accordance with Mr. Stevens’ wishes, he will be cremated.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Cremation services are being provided by Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple.
