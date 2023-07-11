Billy Ray Ellis

Mr. Billy Ray Ellis was born on August 1, 1944, to Mrs. Inez Ellis and Mr. Jimmy Stephens of Woodland, Alabama. He departed this world on July 9, 2023.

He was a hard-working man who loved to drive trucks. Billy Ray was a family-oriented man who loved caring for his grandkids. He was loved and had a big personality. He was preceded in death by Inez Ellis (Mother), Jimmy Stephens (Father), Reginald Ellis (Son), Walter Ellis (Son), Edward Ellis (Brother), Eva Mae Vaughn (Sister), Pearlie Keith (Sister), and a host of brothers and sisters preceded him in death.

Service information

Jul 15
Visitation
Saturday, July 15, 2023
2:00PM-5:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
