Mr. Billy Ray Ellis was born on August 1, 1944, to Mrs. Inez Ellis and Mr. Jimmy Stephens of Woodland, Alabama. He departed this world on July 9, 2023.
He was a hard-working man who loved to drive trucks. Billy Ray was a family-oriented man who loved caring for his grandkids. He was loved and had a big personality. He was preceded in death by Inez Ellis (Mother), Jimmy Stephens (Father), Reginald Ellis (Son), Walter Ellis (Son), Edward Ellis (Brother), Eva Mae Vaughn (Sister), Pearlie Keith (Sister), and a host of brothers and sisters preceded him in death.
He leaves to cherish his Wife: Sally Ellis; Two Sisters: Laura Knight (Aaron), Jeradine Farmer; Two sons: Billy Ellis, Shawn Ellis (Cicely); Five daughters: Colleen Ellis, Pam Short (Brandon), Alice Boykin, Deadra Ellis, Marian Herring (Brandon); Long-Term friend: Brent Mccathern;16 grandkids, a host of Great Grandkids, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 2-5 p.m. from Martin and Hightower Funeral Home.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
