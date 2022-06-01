Billy Glenn Price, 98, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Friday, May 27, 2022.
The family will receive friends at Lifegate Church in Villa Rica, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. Celebration of life service will be held afterwards starting and 2:30 p.m. at the same location.
