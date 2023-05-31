Billy Joe Summerville, 87, of Temple, Georgia, passed away in Monday, May 29, 2023. He was born on March 13, 1936.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 1-3 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel, The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel with Rev. Jason Spray, Rev. David Simmons, and Rev. Tony McBride officiating. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
