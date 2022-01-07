Billy Joe Payne, 72, of Carrollton, passed away January 6, 2022. Billy was born April 20, 1949 in Tallapoosa, Georgia, son of the late Willie Fate Payne and Cleo L. Brown Payne.
Billy served his country in the United States Army and worked as a machinist for many years. He was a member of the American Legion Post #143 and Bethesda Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sons, Rodney Mitchell Payne, James Payne, and Jamie Payne.
Survivors include his loving wife, Dianne McCary Payne; son and daughter-in-law, William & Jessica Payne of Carrollton, Georgia; daughters and son-in-law, Angela & Blake Haynes of Douglasville, Georgia, and Peggy Sutton of Carrollton, Georgia; sister, Sue Kirkpatrick of Cedartown, Georgia; brother, Carlos Payne of Tallapoosa, Georgia; granddaughters, Savannah Gauden of Carrollton, Georgia, Baylee Haynes of Douglasville, Georgia, and Addie Haynes of Douglasville, Georgia; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Tony Morris officiating. Interment will follow in the New Plain View Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Billy’s funeral expenses on his obituary page by clicking the “Donate Now” Button at the top of his webpage.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel of Carrollton has charge of the arrangements.
