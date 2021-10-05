Billy Duncan

Command Sgt. Major Retired Billy David “Bill” Duncan, 84, of Carrollton, passed away on Oct. 3, 2021.
He was born on April 17, 1937, in Carroll County, Georgia, son of the late David Buford Duncan and the late Jewell Driver Duncan.
He graduated in 1955 from Carrollton High School and was a graduate from the U.S. Army Sgt. Major Academy. He proudly served in the U.S. Army.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #69, the American Legion Post #143, and was an Elder at Oak Mountain Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Janice Lynn Bowlick Duncan; son-in-law, Kevin McKown; sisters, Dana Nalley, Frances Walls, Pat Walls, and Blanche Sledge; and brothers-in-law, Don Nalley. Candler Walls, and Bobby Sledge.
Survivors include his children, David Andrew “Andy” and Angela Duncan, Scott Winston and Elizabeth Duncan, and Karen McKown; grandchildren, Clint and April McKown, Kelly and Jonah Cowart, Drew Duncan, Molly Duncan, Hannah Robison, Joshua Robison, Pate Duncan, Chase Duncan, and Savanna Duncan; four great-grandchildren, Allie Kate, Braylin, Eason, and Hank; sister and brother-in-law, Babs and Rick Turner; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Sue Duncan; and brother-in-law, Jack Walls.
Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at 4 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Donnie Jones officiating.
Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with Clint McKown, Drew Duncan, Pate Duncan, Chase Duncan, Mark Duncan, and Mike Duncan serving as pallbearers. The American Legion Post #143 will provide military honors.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, from 2 p.m. until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Oak Mountain Presbyterian Church General Fund.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
