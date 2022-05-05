Billy Ronald

Causey, 76, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, May 3,

2022.

Mr. Causey was born on Nov. 17,

1945, in Rockmart, to the late John and Agnes Causey.

He was retired

as a welder and worked for Bobcat.

He loved spending time with his family and playing with

Jack and Peanut.

He loved hunting

with his buddies

and listening to

the dogs run, watching Georgia

and Alabama

football and NASCAR. His favorite pastime was watching old western movies.

He loved Gospel music and his

favorite group was

the Inspirations.

He was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Aragon, Georgia.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Causey of Ranburne; his sons, Dewayne Causey of Bremen, and Tim Blanks of Ranburne; his daughter, Freida Loveless and her husband, Michael, and Ashley Watts

and her husband,

Jay, all of Ranburne; his sisters and brothers-in-law,

Betty Hindmond

of Rockmart,

Paulette and

Tommy Johnson

of Cedartown,

Jeannie and Johnny Hembree of Rockmart, and

Lucy and David Dingler of Cedartown; his grandchildren, Miranda and Brian Rogers, Kayla

Causey Fitzgerald, Johnathan Causey, Lylia Price, Lily Price, Chad and Misty Loveless; his great-grandchildren, Jensen Rogers,

Rylan Rogers,

Emma Loveless, Courtney Loveless and Kaylee Murray; a number of nieces and nephews; and his hunting buddies, Roger, David, Swamper, Aubrey, Jack and Peanut.

Funeral services will be held on

Friday, May 6,

2022, at 2 p.m. (Georgia Time) at

the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Steve Galloway and Bro. Johnny Hembree

will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Prior to the

service on Friday,

the family will

receive friends

from 12 p.m. until

the funeral hour.

Messages of condolence may

be sent to the

family at www.

rainwaterfuneralhome.com.

Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

