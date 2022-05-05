Billy Ronald
Causey, 76, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, May 3,
2022.
Mr. Causey was born on Nov. 17,
1945, in Rockmart, to the late John and Agnes Causey.
He was retired
as a welder and worked for Bobcat.
He loved spending time with his family and playing with
Jack and Peanut.
He loved hunting
with his buddies
and listening to
the dogs run, watching Georgia
and Alabama
football and NASCAR. His favorite pastime was watching old western movies.
He loved Gospel music and his
favorite group was
the Inspirations.
He was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Aragon, Georgia.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Causey of Ranburne; his sons, Dewayne Causey of Bremen, and Tim Blanks of Ranburne; his daughter, Freida Loveless and her husband, Michael, and Ashley Watts
and her husband,
Jay, all of Ranburne; his sisters and brothers-in-law,
Betty Hindmond
of Rockmart,
Paulette and
Tommy Johnson
of Cedartown,
Jeannie and Johnny Hembree of Rockmart, and
Lucy and David Dingler of Cedartown; his grandchildren, Miranda and Brian Rogers, Kayla
Causey Fitzgerald, Johnathan Causey, Lylia Price, Lily Price, Chad and Misty Loveless; his great-grandchildren, Jensen Rogers,
Rylan Rogers,
Emma Loveless, Courtney Loveless and Kaylee Murray; a number of nieces and nephews; and his hunting buddies, Roger, David, Swamper, Aubrey, Jack and Peanut.
Funeral services will be held on
Friday, May 6,
2022, at 2 p.m. (Georgia Time) at
the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Steve Galloway and Bro. Johnny Hembree
will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Prior to the
service on Friday,
the family will
receive friends
from 12 p.m. until
the funeral hour.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the
family at www.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
