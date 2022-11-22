Billings, Kim- Carroll EMC

Kim Billings  

Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) has announced the promotion of Kim Billings as Member Services Manager.

Billings has been with Carroll EMC for more than 10 years and most recently served as Member Services Supervisor. Her expanded role for the cooperative includes managing the call center, frontlines, data processing and district offices.

