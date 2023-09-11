Mrs. Billie Ann Buchanan, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 10, 2023. She was 86.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope United Methodist Church in Bowdon. Rev. Roderick Freeman will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Rainwater Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m.
A complete obituary will be published when it is available.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
