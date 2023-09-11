Mrs. Billie Ann Buchanan, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 10, 2023. She was 86.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope United Methodist Church in Bowdon. Rev. Roderick Freeman will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Service information

Sep 12
Visitation
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
5:00PM-8:00PM
Rainwater Funeral Home
317 North Carroll Street
Bowdon, GA 30108
Sep 13
Funeral Service
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
11:00AM
New Hope United Methodist Church
875 Highway 100 South
Bowdon, GA 30108
