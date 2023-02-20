Bill Rutherford

William D. Rutherford passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
Bill was born Dec. 23, 1937, to the late Cecil Lewis Rutherford and Georgia Arnold Rutherford in Carrollton, where he lived and worked for most of his life.
Updated: February 20, 2023 @ 6:54 pm
He is survived by his brother, Scott Rutherford; sister-in-law, Linda, nieces Susan and Laura; nephew Alan; and grand-nephew Ethan.
Bill was an energetic, friendly neighbor that never met a stranger. He loved watching sports and played baseball in high school. Bill moved to Knoxville in 1996 after retiring from the Coca-Cola Bottling Company and became a loyal UT Vols fan. He lent his strong tenor voice to the Carrollton Presbyterian Church and the Westminster Presbyterian Church Choir where he was an active member of the congregation. His melodic whistling skills remain unmatched! Bill spent his free time hiking and fishing all over East Tennessee and worked at Kroger to keep busy in retirement.
COPD had made life and singing difficult in recent years, and he was well cared for by his brother Scott, sister-in-law Linda, and niece Laura, as well as the caring staff at Autumn Care Assisted Living in Karns and Smoky Mountain Hospice. A celebration of Bill's life will be held soon, but plans have not been determined.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the music program at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 6500 Northshore Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919.
Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc., 865-6WE-CARE (693-2273), www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
