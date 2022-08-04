Among the notable events this week, Hall of Fame basketball legend Bill Russell died at the age of 88. Even I, not a huge sports fan, recognized his name and knew a little of his story. His accomplishments on the court are unsurpassed—11 national championships with the Boston Celtics, five-time league MVP, and a member of the 1964 gold medal winning Olympic team. In 1966, while still playing, he became the first black head coach of any U.S. pro sports team. After his retirement, he also coached the Seattle Supersonics and the Sacramento Kings. Until Michael Jordan, he was considered the greatest basketball player of all time, and many would argue, he still is. In 2009, the NBA named the MVP award for the NBA finals in his honor.

Off the court, his story is even more impressive, if less well-known. Starting in 1958, he began to speak out against racism and injustice, marched with Martin Luther King, Jr., and lent his stature to the civil rights movement. After the assassination of civil rights leader Medgar Evers in Jackson, MS in 1963, he ran a summer basketball camp for black and white children in Jackson. His generosity as a player and a human being can be summed up in his own words, “The most important measure of how good a game I’d played was how much better I’d made my teammates play.”

Trending Videos