Among the notable events this week, Hall of Fame basketball legend Bill Russell died at the age of 88. Even I, not a huge sports fan, recognized his name and knew a little of his story. His accomplishments on the court are unsurpassed—11 national championships with the Boston Celtics, five-time league MVP, and a member of the 1964 gold medal winning Olympic team. In 1966, while still playing, he became the first black head coach of any U.S. pro sports team. After his retirement, he also coached the Seattle Supersonics and the Sacramento Kings. Until Michael Jordan, he was considered the greatest basketball player of all time, and many would argue, he still is. In 2009, the NBA named the MVP award for the NBA finals in his honor.
Off the court, his story is even more impressive, if less well-known. Starting in 1958, he began to speak out against racism and injustice, marched with Martin Luther King, Jr., and lent his stature to the civil rights movement. After the assassination of civil rights leader Medgar Evers in Jackson, MS in 1963, he ran a summer basketball camp for black and white children in Jackson. His generosity as a player and a human being can be summed up in his own words, “The most important measure of how good a game I’d played was how much better I’d made my teammates play.”
We all know people who stand out, but only a few of those people help others stand out, or more importantly, help others live into their full potential. As students return to the classroom this month, Bill Russell’s words remind me that teachers are among those whose work is to make their students “play” better. Teachers, coaches, parents, and anyone who mentors a child understand that what they instill in their students is so much more than knowledge. In fact, I would argue that in a world where information is available in the palm of our hand, the most important thing that teachers offer is the encouragement to keep learning and growing.
What teachers do up front on the smartboard (or now on Zoom) is just a small part of their real influence in a young person’s life. My mother-in-law was an elementary school teacher in a rural South Carolina community where most families barely scraped by. She regularly made sure that students had shoes and clothes, food, and school supplies. Like most teachers, she financed the extras out of her own pocket. More than the material treats, her noticing and caring about her students beyond their academic performance made the difference. She saw the material emptiness of their lives and the fullness of their humanity, and she found a way to create a bridge through respect and kindness. She didn’t offer pity or charity. She offered love and took account of each child’s true potential to excel academically and in life.
At her 85th birthday party, some of her former students came by to celebrate and to say thank you again. They are grown now with their own children and grandchildren. The measure of a good teacher is how much better he or she makes her students learn and grow. It’s not something a standardized test can measure. It’s only fully seen as they grow up and start to contribute to the world. They don’t have to do great things like Bill Russell. In fact, most people will never be famous, but they will have the opportunity to say and do things that stand up for what is right, make a play for something good, and help others succeed in their endeavors. They might even become teachers themselves because they remember that a teacher once told them they could be and do anything they set their mind to.
On Sunday, August 14th at 4 pm at Carrollton High School’s Grisham Stadium, the Carrollton Ministerial Alliance will host a prayer gathering for the community. Faculty and staff, students, parents, grandparents, and anyone who cares about our schools are all invited to participate. Prayers will be offered by area clergy and leaders to bless and support the school community.
