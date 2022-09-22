Mr. Billy Ray “Bill” Jordan, 74, of Graham, Alabama, passed away on September 20, 2022.
Mr. Jordan was born on June 28, 1948 in Ephesus, Georgia to the late Millard Dempsey and Eris Irene Jordan. He worked for many years and was retired as a ferrier.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Joe and Cecil Jordan; his sisters, Melba Otwell, Debbie Bowen, and Linda Wiggins; and his granddaughter, Jessica Jordan.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Jordan; his brother, Jerry Jordan; his daughters, Donna (Patrick) Goodwin and Teresa (Andy) Harrington; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Sardis Baptist Church. Bro. Darnell Teal and Bro. Cory Clay will officiate. Pallbearers will be Dustin Richardson, Bobby Crenshaw, Justin Bonds, Cody Jordan, Jerit Bonds Tommy Thompson, Danny Aderholt, and Nathan Harrington. Honorary pallbearers will be Zade Bods, Perry Goodwin, Hunter Harington, and Jeremy Bolton.
Prior to the service on Friday, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 till 2:00 p.m.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
