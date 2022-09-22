Mr. Billy Ray “Bill” Jordan, 74, of Graham, Alabama, passed away on September 20, 2022.

Mr. Jordan was born on June 28, 1948 in Ephesus, Georgia to the late Millard Dempsey and Eris Irene Jordan. He worked for many years and was retired as a ferrier.

