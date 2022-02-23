“Bill” William Earl Holt, 76, of Villa Rica, passed away on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
The son of the late Mr. John L Holt and the late Mrs. Virginia Flinchum, Bill loved playing music, fishing and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Johnny Holt, James Jones; sister, Lena Bolay; grandson, Lee Mitchell.
He is survived by his wife, “Pug” Sarah Holt; daughters, Anita and Danny Cox of Douglasville, Annette and Stan Hudson of Bremen, Judy Nalley of Villa Rica, Mary “Beth” Reynolds of Summerville, S.C., Alyssa “Bella” Reynolds of Villa Rica; sons, James and Lois Holt of Talladega, AL, Billy and Terrie Holt, of Talladega, and Lonnie and Debbie of Hapeville; sister, Nancy and Marshall Payne of Hapeville; brother, John T. and Mattie Holt of Royston; grandchildren, Timothy Holt, Kenneth Holt, Clay Holt, Lisa Bethune, Martin Gregory, Russell Holt, Danielle Roberts, Tristan Holt, Tre Shattles, TJ Shattles, Dallas Cox and Trey Cox; 23 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, from 4-8 p.m.
The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Stephens and the Rev. Toby Stephens officiating. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens in Villa Rica.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
