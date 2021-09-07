After a convincing road win over 24th-ranked Carson-Newman to open the season, the West Georgia Wolves have broken into the top-25, coming in at 22nd in the d2football.com poll.
West Georgia is one of three Gulf South Conference teams in the rankings, joining top-ranked West Florida and sixth-ranked Valdosta State who also won their week one matchups.
The Wolves come off the weekend 1-0, defeating the Eagles 45-7 on their home turf, handing C-N their worst home loss since 2010.
At the time of this writing, the newest American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) poll has not been released. UWG received votes in the AFCA Preseason Poll.
Next up for head coach David Dean and the Wolves is the 2021 home opener, hosting Morehouse at 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 11.
Slade named Male Athlete of the Week
It didn't take long for wide receiver Mechane Slade to introduce himself to the UWG faithful.
Slade set the tone for the UWG Offense that racked up nearly 500 yards of offense against 24th-ranked Carson-Newman on Thursday evening. Slade caught nine passes for 80 yards, including the first two touchdowns of the game to earn this week's Scott Evans Dealerships Male Athlete of the Week honor.
On the opening drive in Jefferson City, TN, Slade caught three passes from another newcomer in junior quarterback Harrison Frost, chewing up 46 yards in the process. Slade's final snag of the drive was a 10-yard touchdown strike, giving the Wolves a 7-0 lead in front of a stunned Carson-Newman audience. On the third play of the game, he hauled in a catch for 19 yards and the initial first down of the season. The next play was another pass to Slade in front of the UWG bench, and the play ended 17 yards downfield with a safety flat on his back after a meeting with Slade at the 34 yard line.
On the 13th play of the next UWG drive, the Frost and Slade connection continued with a fourth down fade pattern to the corner for a 14-0 lead for the Wolves. West Georgia would go on to a 28-7 halftime lead and ended the night with a 45-7 road victory over a team that was ranked 24th in the coaches' preseason poll and 18th in the D2football.com rankings.
Slade and the Wolves will be back in the friendly confines of RA-LIN Field at University Stadium this Saturday at 6 p.m. as the Wolves host Morehouse in the final non-conference action before Gulf South Conference play begins next week.
Harris earns Female Athlete of the Week
It seemed like that every time the UWG volleyball program need a big kill this past weekend, Emilee Harris was there.
The senior from Canton, GA was a true leader on the floor for the Wolves at the Erskine Invitational, as she has been throughout her career. She has played in her career nearly every spot on the floor and has excelled in each spot. This past week, she was second on the team with 2.93 kills per set and averaged 2.67 digs per set.
She had double-digit kills in each of the first three matches in Due West, SC this past weekend, including a season-high 14 in the opener against Georgia College. Against Mars Hill in the second match of the year, she had one of her best performances of the young season, delivering on 11 kills with just two hitting errors for a .225 hitting percentage. She also had double-digit digs in three of the four matches to help the Wolves allow their opponents to hit just .084 on the weekend.
In the digs category, her 40 digs over the four matches moved her to 11th all-time at UWG with 708 career digs. She needs 27 digs to move into the top-10. Harris and the Wolves will be back in action this weekend, taking on four more opponents in Winter Park, FL in the Rollins Invitational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.