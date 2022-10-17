If Monday’s turnout on the first day of early voting at the elections center in Carrollton was any indication, the number of voters who will cast votes in this year’s Nov. 8 general election will be big.
On Monday, day one of early voting, the final number of those that showed up to cast ballots nearly reached 1,200.
When asked if he had been busy Monday morning during the first four hours of early voting at the College Street site, poll worker Max Holly said, “Extremely busy!,” as he assisted voters who were placing their completed ballots in the box.
As of 5 p.m. Monday afternoon when polls closed, 1,196 people had cast votes in the initial opportunity for the early voting period that will continue through Saturday, Oct. 29, according to Greg Rigby, Carroll County Elections Supervisor.
Perhaps it was a community heeding the word of Georgia Senate Majority Leader who spoke at Herschel Walker’s campaign rally last week urging Carroll County citizens in attendance to get out and vote.
“We have the opportunity to change what D.C. looks like,” Dugan said. “It won’t happen if you don’t go vote. It won’t happen if you stay at home. It won’t happen if you don’t talk to your friends that share the same mindset you do about conservative values, not only in the state of Georgia, but across our nation. It won’t matter if they don’t go vote.”
Early voting can currently only be done at the elections office in Carrollton until Oct. 29.
However, beginning Oct. 31 and going through Nov. 4, a second site in the county where early ballots can be cast will open in Villa Rica at the Powell Park Center from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday,
Also, Saturday voting will be held in Carrollton on two dates, Oct. 22 and 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will not, however, be early voting on Saturdays at the Villa Rica polling location.
The large turnout for early voting in a non-presidential election year was surprising to some veteran poll watchers, although one of Georgia’s two U.S. Senate posts, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and five seats in the Georgia General Assembly that represent Carroll County are on the ballot.
The only local positions up for election, Carroll County Commission seats for Districts 2, 4, 6 that are held by Clint Chance, Steve Fuller and Danny Bailey, respectively, are uncontested.
