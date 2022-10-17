Early Voting 2022 - Dropping the Ballot

Carroll County poll worker Max Holly, left, assisted a voter in depositing his secure ballot Monday during the first day of early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election at the Carroll County Elections Center.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

If Monday’s turnout on the first day of early voting at the elections center in Carrollton was any indication, the number of voters who will cast votes in this year’s Nov. 8 general election will be big.

On Monday, day one of early voting, the final number of those that showed up to cast ballots nearly reached 1,200.

