Bowdon Founders Day 5K Run scheduled Saturday morning

With the sun rising in the east, runners are shown at the starting line of last year's Bowdon Founders Day 5K Run. Saturday's 41st Annual Bowdon Founders Day 5K is scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. in "The Friendly City."

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

A big time in Bowdon is planned for Saturday when "The Friendly City" hosts its annual Founders Day that will feature a 5K run, parade, variety of crafts and food vendors, fireworks and live music.

According to Jan Gibbs, who serves as the community's Main Street Director, the event will be one of the largest in its long history.

