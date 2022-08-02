A big time in Bowdon is planned for Saturday when "The Friendly City" hosts its annual Founders Day that will feature a 5K run, parade, variety of crafts and food vendors, fireworks and live music.
According to Jan Gibbs, who serves as the community's Main Street Director, the event will be one of the largest in its long history.
"Founders Day is one of the biggest events of the year for our Downtown Bowdon merchants!" Gibbs said.
"We are excited about some new businesses that have recently opened in our downtown area, and we hope everyone will come out this weekend to see what Downtown Bowdon has to offer!" she added.
Gibbs said that there are currently 41 entries for the 10 a.m. parade, and 40 vendors have signed up to display their wares and serve food during the day in the parking lot behind Heritage Park and also at RSVP on City Hall Ave.
The 41st Annual Bowdon Founders Day 5K Run will kick things off for the day- long celebration at 7:30 a.m. Signup for the run can be done on-line at www.runsignup.com or on site Saturday morning beginning at 6 a.m.
Another segment of the day's schedule of events is the annual memorial service for members of the Bowdon Historical Society who have passed away during the past year. According to Dr. Tom Upchurch, the service will be held at 2 p.m. in McDaniel Hall of the historical society building located at 105 College View Street in Bowdon.
Evening activities will include live music by popular local musician Jerry Rogers who will entertain beginning at 7 p.m. at the Copeland Hall Complex and a fireworks extravaganza scheduled to start at approximately 9:15 p.m.
"We are excited about this year's Founders Day. Because of the beginning of COVID, we cancelled Founders Day in 2020, but brought it back last year and are looking forward to doing it again Saturday," Gibbs said.
Mignon Wessinger will serve as grand marshall of the parade, and Telisha Gibson will be recognized as "Citizen of the Year."
The community of Bowdon was incorporated in 1859 and is named after Alabama congressman Franklin Welsh Bowdon.
