VR vs Carrollton Girls

Saturday night's girls' game between Carrollton and Villa Rica was a physical matchup in the paint. Pictured are Carrollton's Kimya Jones-Scarborough (0), as well as Villa Rica's Amiya Frazier (3), Kendall Ward (14), and Kiyah Swint (4).

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Carrollton and Villa Rica met in the University of West Georgia's Coliseum on Saturday, and in both the girls' and boys' games, third-quarter Carrollton runs made the difference.

The rivalry basketball action ended in a 60-36 win for the Lady Trojans and an 80-69 win for Carrollton's boys.

