Carrollton and Villa Rica met in the University of West Georgia's Coliseum on Saturday, and in both the girls' and boys' games, third-quarter Carrollton runs made the difference.
The rivalry basketball action ended in a 60-36 win for the Lady Trojans and an 80-69 win for Carrollton's boys.
Girls
The girls' game was within reach for either team for the first 16 minutes of play, but using full-court press, Carrollton widened the gap in the third quarter to outscore the Wildcats 25-7 in what would be a 60-36 Trojan win.
In a turnover-heavy first two minutes of the second half, Carrollton’s Faith Green had the only points on a pair of three pointers. Carrollton later broke away in the final two minutes of the third with two sets of back-to-back scores, picking off Villa Rica inbounds in full-court defense.
With 1:08 until the final period, Villa Rica took a timeout down 36-17, and after the timeout, Carrollton only added to their lead with three straight scores, including a buzzer-beater bank shot from Cecelia Spencer. In total, Carrollton outpaced Villa Rica 25-7 in the third quarter.
The physical game between long-time rivals started with three straight steals near half court. The final steal of the series was by Carrollton’s Casie Spencer, who took it to the basket for an and-one score. Following a three from Eghosa Obasuyi, Carrollton jumped out to a 6-0 lead with five minutes left in the first quarter.
But the Wildcats had an answer, as Kiyah Swint drove down the lane to put Villa Rica on the board with 4:10 on the clock. Gabbi Grant grabbed an assist from Gracie Byford, and combined with three points from Amiya Frazier, Villa Rica had their first lead of the night, 7-6.
Obasuyi had the final bucket of the first quarter to end the 7-0 Villa Rica run and put the Trojans in front 8-7 going into the second quarter.
The teams knotted the game up at 10-10 thanks to a foul-line jump shot by Laura Mitchell and a Byford three from the left wing. However, Byford’s three was the last score for Villa Rica in the first half, while Carrollton went on to score seven more points for a 17-10 halftime lead.
In the fourth quarter, Villa Rica had a slight 19-18 scoring advantage, including nine fourth-quarter points from Byford, but the third-quarter deficit was still too much to overcome.
Boys
The boys’ game started out as a battle between former teammates at the post, Jatavius Shivers and Caleb Odom, but ultimately it was Carrollton’s perimeter play that gave them the advantage as the Trojans won 80-69.
Carrollton had four different perimeter players in double figures, led by Keshaun Pace with a team-high 24 points. Hudson Blackmon had 15, and Eli Pippens and O’Brien Watkins both contributed 13. Odom finished the game with 12 points, most of which came in the second half.
Shivers led Villa Rica with 27 points, with two other Wildcats in double digits, including Grant Cooley with 15 and Dorian Jordan with 13.
Shivers won the first two battles at the post to begin the night, knocking home a pair of scores to give Villa Rica a 4-1 lead, but Carrollton’s Eli Pippens was fouled behind the three-point arc and converted all three foul shots, tying the game up at 4-4 with 5:50 left in the first quarter.
After that point, Carrollton went on a 9-2 run, highlighted by two different dunks by Pace in transition. Villa Rica clawed back into the game with threes from Cooley and Will Wallace, but the Trojans held a 20-14 lead going into period number two.
Shivers did most of the work for Villa Rica in the second quarter with eight of their eleven points. In fact, following three-straight scores by Shivers, Villa Rica cut Carrollton’s lead to just one point, 26-25, with 2:30 until the half, but a deep three by Pace and an Odom jump shot, his first points of the night, evened the second quarter at eleven points per team.
Carrollton began the third quarter with a 31-25 lead, and they doubled their lead to end it. Odom highlighted the first stretch of the third with the first of his two dunks on the night, which began a 13-0 Trojan run.
Jordan for Villa Rica added a pair of long-range three pointers near the end of the third quarter to lessen the damage, but still the Wildcats went into the fourth with a 12-point deficit, 52-40.
The fourth quarter was the biggest for both teams. Like the girls game, Villa Rica had a one-point advantage in the final period, this time 29-28, but it was not enough to overcome what Carrollton had built in the first three quarters.
