The twenty-second edition of the Georgia Tandem Rally rolls into Carrollton this weekend, May 19-22, and with it will come an influx of more than 100 tandem bikers to the community.
GTR is the largest tandem bicycle rally in the south and will feature three days of riding over the hilly terrain of western Georgia. More than 125 people will be riding bicycles built for two.
Postponed a year because of the pandemic, this is GTR’s first visit to Carrollton.
“When you look at a facility like the GreenBelt, you can tell right away that Carrollton is committed to setting up a strong bicycling infrastructure,” said Roger Strauss, who organizes the ride with his wife Eve Kofsky.
“We thank Carrollton and Carroll County for building such nice facilities and for sharing their roads with us during the GTR weekend," Strauss said, "and we hope they will wave at us with all five fingers!”
GTR riders cover 30 – 55 miles daily, depending on their fitness levels. On their Friday ride in Carroll County, they will visit Roopville, Ephesus and Bowdon. Some will venture as far as Graham, Alabama.
Saturday takes the riders to the Shiloh Covered Bridge in Burwell, as well as Bowdon Junction and part of the Carrollton GreenBelt. On Sunday, the riders head south for a shorter getaway day ride in the country.
While in Carrollton, riders will gather for registration at the Irish Bred Pub, have Butter’dudder ice cream at The Amp, an afternoon social at Printer’s Ale and lunch at The Depot on Bradley, catered by Simply Catering.
Additionally, riders will be responsible for 200 room nights in local hotels and eat many meals in the city’s restaurants, injecting thousands of dollars into the local economy.
“We’re excited to welcome the riders of the Georgia Tandem Rally,” said Jonathan Dorsey, executive director of the Carrollton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Even though we were a little delayed, this event will certainly be worth the wait.”
For more information concerning this event, please contact Roger Strauss, Ride Director, at 404-312-3631, info@georgiatandemrally.com and visit www.georgiatandemrally.com.
