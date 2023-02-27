TEMPLE — The Temple Tigers were down by ten points at halftime against the Dublin Fighting Irish Saturday night, but a third quarter run and a 26-point fourth led the Tigers to a 70-61 win and a spot in the Class A D-I Elite Eight.
“I’m thrilled—couldn’t be more proud of our group of guys,” Temple head coach David Cottrell said after the game. “Showed a lot of toughness tonight. They just kept playing.”
Temple had four players to finish in double digits scoring, led by point guard Darren Drayton who had 18, followed by Ezekiel Jacobson with 16, Josiah Williams with 15, and Aman Jackson with 12. Also approaching double digits was Alex Banks with nine points.
Dublin had the first three baskets of the game, putting Temple down 7-0 with less than six minutes left in the first. Aman Jackson got the offense going for the Tigers with a step-back three and a floater to cut it to a 7-5 game, but Dublin outscored Temple 8-2 for the remainder of the quarter, making it 15-7 Irish going into the second period.
The second frame was much higher-scoring for both teams. Temple had a 4-0 run off free throws to start it off, but following two Tiger misses, Dublin’s Gavin Greene made a three to swing back the momentum.
Dublin had a slight 21-19 scoring advantage in the second quarter, making it a 36-26 game at the half. Temple knew they would have to be at least ten points better than Dublin in the second half to win it.
“I told them at halftime, I thought we played well early in the game, we just didn’t shoot it well,” Cottrell said. “Sometimes you can play well and the ball doesn’t go in the hole. We had to do a little bit better defensively on some of our coverages, and I thought in the second half, our defense was better.”
And indeed it was, especially straight out of the half. The Tigers held Dublin to just nine points in the third quarter, their lowest total all night. On offense, the Tigers crept back into the game, mainly thanks to seven points each from Jacobson and Jackson.
A Jackson three from the left wing tied the game up for the first time, 40-40, with roughly three minutes on the third quarter clock. Then, an and-one drive by Banks gave Temple their first lead of the night, 43-42, less than a minute later.
Through most of the fourth, it seemed whoever scored last would win the game, but the Tigers made sure it would not come to that.
With 1:40 left in the game, Williams tossed a full-court inbound to Drayton for a quick score. Drayton then added another basket to put Temple up 63-58 with roughly a minute to play.
“He’s a catalyst for us, there’s no question about that,” Cottrell said of Drayton. “I think we’re really hard to guard with him and Josiah Williams playing together—our two point guards. Anytime you put two point guards on the floor that can handle and play like they can, it just opens up so much.”
From there, Temple made seven out of eight free throws to widen the deficit in the final 60 seconds, and a Fighting Irish win looked more and more like the treasure at the end of a rainbow. The Tigers were headed to the third round for the first time since 2003.
Temple (24-5) will now host Mount Vernon (22-8) for the Elite Eight. Mt. Vernon is a one seed that has scored over 85 points in each of their first two playoff games, 96-52 over Jasper County and 87-49 over Chattooga.
Should the Tigers advance, the Final Four will be held at Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville, Ga. on March 3, and the Championship would be at the Macon Coliseum on March 11.
Tipoff from Temple High School for the Elite Eight round is scheduled for Wednesday March 1 at 6 p.m.
