Temple vs Dublin BB

Josiah Williams (2) was one of four Temple Tigers in double figures as they defeated Dublin 70-61 in the second round of state playoffs.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

TEMPLE — The Temple Tigers were down by ten points at halftime against the Dublin Fighting Irish Saturday night, but a third quarter run and a 26-point fourth led the Tigers to a 70-61 win and a spot in the Class A D-I Elite Eight.

“I’m thrilled—couldn’t be more proud of our group of guys,” Temple head coach David Cottrell said after the game. “Showed a lot of toughness tonight. They just kept playing.”

