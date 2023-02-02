Jalen Sasser Dunk

Jalen Sasser had a double-double Wednesday night with 13 points and ten rebounds in a 86-66 win over Auburn Montgomery.

 Photo by Joshua Cato

The UWG men's basketball team remained at the top of the Gulf South Conference on Wednesday after an 86-66 win over the Auburn Montgomery Warhawks.

It was a tale of two halves for West Georgia (15-5, 14-4 GSC) as the Wolves used a strong second half, where they shot 58.5% from the field and held Auburn Montgomery to 38.7%, to propel themselves to their 14th conference win of the year.

