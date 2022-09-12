A big crowd of arts, crafts and live plant enthusiasts converged on the Carroll County Agricultural Center in Carrollton to attend Saturday's 2nd Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival at which over 80 vendors were present.
A variety of arts, crafts, and plant vendors and their wares were among the attractions that brought visitors from throughout the west Georgia area and beyond.
"It turned out to be a wonderful event!" said Gail Scheibel, communications coordinator for the Carroll County Master Gardeners.
Scheibel noted that Nancy Dombrowski and Teresa Wright served as co-chairs and were the driving force behind the festival. Business was brisk for the four-hour event.
"We are grateful to the community for their support. The money raised by the Master Gardeners is returned to the community in the form of scholarships, programs for children and adults, and gardening support," Drombrowsky and Wright said.
From a myriad of wood carving types and plants that were up for sale to free workshops and speakers on gardening and special activities such as a petting zoo for children, the Buffalo Creek Fall Festival provided a plethora of things to do and buy.
Other organizations such as the Carroll County Emergency Shelter, Keep Carroll Beautiful, and the Carroll County Animal Shelter also participated.
The Ag Center, located at the intersection of the Carrollton Bypass and Newnan Road, is part of the 40-acre Buffalo Creek Outdoor Education Center. Operated by the University of Georgia Agricultural Extension Service, the center is a partnership of the University of Georgia, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and cooperating counties in the state.
Carroll County's UGA Extension Service links the resources of the University of Georgia, Fort Valley State University, and Carroll County to provide education programs, information, and assistance to citizens in a wide variety of interests.
