The Douglas County Board of Commissioners handed out nearly $200,000 in raises to eight employees earlier this month as part of a restructuring effort by new County Administrator Sharon Subadan.
All five county commissioners voted in favor of the restructuring during the BOC’s Aug. 17 meeting.
County spokesperson Rick Martin said Subadan went from 25 department and agency directors reporting to her directly before the move to 11 direct reports after the move.
Subadan said in a statement she conducted a listening tour with each department of the county government prior to the restructuring.
“In my first 90 days, I spent time evaluating the organization, meeting with stakeholders and partners and have concluded that a new organizational structure is needed to move initiatives forward, deliver results and more effectively serve the public in this new era of citizen engagement,” Subadan said in the statement. “I am grateful for the support and vote of confidence from the Board of Commissioners.”
New contracts were given to eight top-level directors along with sizable raises as part of the reorganization that ranged from 7% to 44%, documents obtained by the Sentinel via an Open Records Request show.
Subadan, who is the top non-elected official in the county government, earns an annual salary of $215,000.03. Her salary did not change as a result of the reorganization.
Four new positions were created and three of those were filled by employees already working with the county.
Tiffany Stewart-Stanley, previously the county’s external affairs director, is now the assistant county administrator. Stewart-Stanley saw her salary jump 36% from $102.957.50 before the move to $140,000 after.
Frederick Perry, previously the county’s human resources director, is now the deputy county administrator. Perry got a 43% raise, going from $97,623.97 before the move to $140,000 after.
Alexandro Betancourt, previously the county’s director of information services, is now chief technology officer. Betancourt saw his pay increase 17% from $115,000.08 to $135,000.
A newly created chief improvement officer position is among the 11 new top-level positions that will report directly to Subadan. However, that position was not filled at the Aug. 17 meeting.
James Worthington, previously development services director, is now managing director of development and planning. Worthington saw his pay increase 15%, from $122,206.45 before the move to $140,000 after.
Four other top employees who are not among the 11 reporting directly to Subadan after the reorganization also received raises. Commissioner Ann Jones Guider said the additional raises were mostly to employees who will have new people reporting to them or to people who were doing more work than others and getting paid less.
The additional employees who received raises as part of the restructuring are:
• John Tisone, who remains chief code enforcement officer, got a 44% raise from $52,080.70 to $75,000.
• Konswella Gilchrist, who retains the title of senior services director, saw her salary increase 31% from $91,225.06 to $120,000.
• Heath Cowart, previously government services director, is now public works senior director. Cowart got a 25% bump from $88,000.02 to $110,000.
• Jason Milhollin, who remains emergency management director, saw his salary increase 7% from $83,807.15 to $90,000.
Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones praised Subadan for her work in reorganizing the government.
“When you have a new leader, you have new ideas,” Jones said in a prepared statement. “This reorganization was well overdue, and now the time is right. I’ve long said that Douglas County is moving from the ordinary to the extraordinary. This is an example of that forward movement, and our residents will continue to see great things to come.”
In addition to approving the reorganization with raises for eight employees, the BOC on Aug. 17 also handed out $15,000 pay increases to aides for commissioners Henry Mitchell, Kelly Robinson, and Tarenia Carthan. Commissioner Ann Jones Guider, who does not have an aide, was the only vote against the raises for the aides.
The BOC also began advertising a 12.41% tax rate increase on Aug. 17, the second tax rate hike in as many years after last year’s 27.8% increase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.