Big day for Bassmasters at June tournament

The Carroll Bassmasters club held their June tournament at Lake Weiss in Centre, Alabama last weekend, and the top two teams both finished with total weights of over 10 pounds.
Jared Kennedy and Daniel Parks were the winning team, catching a five-fish limit weighing 15.50 pounds. Kennedy and Parks fished plastic worms and spinner baits around boat docks and rip rap (human-placed rocks for erosion control) to catch their fish.
Parks also caught the Big Bass of the day, weighing 4.61 pounds.
Kenny Bryan and Larry Estvanko finished second in the team standings with a combined 11.02 pounds. Bryan and Estvanko fished boat docks and brush piles with jigs to catch their fish.
Jason Holland and Donald Stitcher finished third with 9.55 pounds.
With 6 of the 12 tournaments fished, Kenny Bryan and Daniel Parks are tied for first place in the Angler of the Year race with 142 points each.
Third place is Jason Holland with 132, followed by Justin Mosley with 130, and Wesley Bleich and Craig Crews are tied with 128 points. The July tournament will be at Lake Logan Martin near Pell City, Alabama.
