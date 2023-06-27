Big day for Bassmasters at June tournament

Jared Kennedy and Daniel Parks won the Carroll Bassmasters June tournament at Lake Weiss, catching a five-fish limit weighing 15.50 pounds. Parks (left) caught the Big Bass of the day, weighing 4.61 pounds.

 Submitted by Kenny Bryan

The Carroll Bassmasters club held their June tournament at Lake Weiss in Centre, Alabama last weekend, and the top two teams both finished with total weights of over 10 pounds.

Jared Kennedy and Daniel Parks were the winning team, catching a five-fish limit weighing 15.50 pounds. Kennedy and Parks fished plastic worms and spinner baits around boat docks and rip rap (human-placed rocks for erosion control) to catch their fish.