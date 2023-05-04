The Carroll County Recreation Department's Trent North Gymnasium was rocking to the music when a big crowd of local seniors attended the the Carroll County Council on Aging's annual Spring Fling.
In addition to live music provided by the George Britt Band, freshly grilled hamburgers prepared by members of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club highlighted the event that began more than 47 years ago.
"We always have great turnout for Spring Fling," Sandra Morris who helps head up the highly popular activity.
She heaped praise on the Carroll County Recreation Department for once again providing the the large venue, chair and tables, as well as members of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club who grill hamburgers year after year.
"We also couldn't do this without the assistance of Tanner Health System and a number of senior citizen centers in the area who provide cookies and other desserts," she added.
Also singled out were a crew of students and advisor Philip Cherry from the Temple High School Future Farmers of America who packed the lunch packets and handed them out to the attendees.
"There's nothing guaranteed as we put this event on every year, so we depend heavily on our sponsors and volunteers," Morris noted, "and we will soon be sending out letters as we plan for our next event in the fall."
However, one senior citizen who is a regular attendee at Council on Aging events that features live music for dancing said that she had one disappointment Thursday.
"My dance partner couldn't make it this year," said Dot Houston who attended with her sister, Ruby Hulsey.
"Sheriff Langley had a conflict and couldn't make it," Ms. Houston said of Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley, "and everyone misses him. We love to dance with Sheriff Langley."
Special Note to Sheriff Langley: The Thanksgiving gathering sponsored by the Carroll County Council on Aging is scheduled for Thursday, November 16. Miss Dot said to mark your calendar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.