The Carrollton Police Department has arrested two men from Atlanta for stealing cooking oil from the outside oil trap at Big Chic on South Park Street Tuesday morning. Joan Tlacuatl Perez, 24, and Alejandro Ortiz Dominguez, 30, are each facing a charge of Theft by Taking.
According to the report, CPD Officer Thomas Kirby responded to the scene at 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2023, about two males stealing oil from the outside oil trap.
Upon arrival, Kirby observed the two oil traps that were located at the back of the Big Chic. One trap was empty and “appeared to have been empty for a while.”
As for the other oil trap it was mostly empty but reportedly appeared to be recently emptied. Kirby confirmed that the labels showed the owner as Dar Pro. Kirby also noted that the label stated in bold, “We do not use subcontractors.”
Kirby was advised that Sergeant Richard Cheatwood was conducting a traffic stop at the Burger King on South Park Street on the suspect vehicle which was a white Ford Ecoline.
Kirby then met with the Big Chic owner who informed him that the two had allegedly stolen oil out of the oil trap and left in a box truck towards South Park Street. The owner continued saying that he has allegedly had people come by and steal oil from him before and an investigation by Dar Pro was taking place. The owner stated that the oil was used to be converted to biodiesel and would later be resold, according to the police report.
Kirby then proceeded to relocate to the Burger King with Cheatwood and the two suspects. Kirby spoke with Perez who stated he was employed by “Carlos” who was from Panama to pick up the oil. Perez said he had been doing it for about a month. Perez stated that he and his brother-in-law, Dominguez were at the WnB Factory before going to Big Chic. Perez explained that they picked up approximately 40 to 45 gallons from the Big Chic.
Perez also shared that “Carlos” was on his phone as “Pana Camion” and showed Kirby how he was paid by “Carlos” through a $367 payment from Zelle. The payment came from a company listed at “Lagleg Oil Recycling” and showed that Perez was being paid $1.75 per gallon. Perez then showed Kirby the contact information for “Carlos” which included a phone number. However, Perez allegedly could not provide any documentation to show they were contracted to receive the oil.
Kirby then reportedly looked in the back of the truck where the oil was stored in large plastic containers and a vacuum with a hose was also in the rear of the trailer. The owner found that 98 gallons were stolen which is valued at about $448.00 and he wished to prosecute both Perez and Dominguez.
The two were arrested and charged with Theft by Taking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.