The Carrollton Police Department has arrested two men from Atlanta for stealing cooking oil from the outside oil trap at Big Chic on South Park Street Tuesday morning. Joan Tlacuatl Perez, 24, and Alejandro Ortiz Dominguez, 30, are each facing a charge of Theft by Taking.

According to the report, CPD Officer Thomas Kirby responded to the scene at 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2023, about two males stealing oil from the outside oil trap.