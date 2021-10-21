The Carroll County School District staff have opened bids for a classroom expansion at Providence Elementary School in Temple.
Terry Jones, Assistant Superintendent of Administrative and Support Services, told the Board of Education during a Monday night work session that he will be bringing in a proposed contractor to the board’s meeting on Thursday night.
Jones said that bids for the project were due on Oct. 19. The project includes a four to six classroom addition.
Other upcoming projects within the school district include an expansion to the cafeteria and a two classroom addition for Sandhill Elementary. This project will go out for bid during November.
Meanwhile, a project at Sharp Creek Elementary School will include a renovation to the main classroom wing of the school. This project is also scheduled to go out for bid in November.
According to Jones, J&R Construction is currently working on a punch list for the VR stadium project. The track materials are on site, and the final layer of the track should go down the week of fall break.
The sod has been completed at Temple Middle. Contractors have poured the concrete sidewalks and the pad for bleachers, which are scheduled to be installed during fall break.
Jones said that Southern A&E is working with Titleist Building Systems and Carroll County to create a punch list prior to closing out the Bay Springs Middle School project.
The concession facility at Temple High has been completed and the Titleist Building Systems is currently working on a punch list to complete this project. Contractors have cleared the property next to the school, and have begun grading for the practice band field and parking lot.
Another project at Mt. Zion Middle is scheduled to be completed by April 2022. The project for Bowdon is scheduled to be completed in May 2022. And the project at Villa Rica Elementary is scheduled to be completed by summer of 2020.
West Georgia Lighting is waiting on materials to arrive for the LED lighting upgrade in the gymnasiums and select cafeterias with vaulted ceilings. Contractors are aiming to work on gymnasium lighting during Fall break, Jones told the board.
