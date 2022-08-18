This past Sunday, our church celebrated the beginning of a new school year with a blessing of the backpacks and the presentation of Bibles to children starting second grade. It’s an annual rite of passage that reminds us that the church is called by Jesus to welcome the children and to nurture them in faith. Blessing their backpacks offers kids and their families a way to connect their Sunday faith with the rest of the week. God goes with us to school and work, blessing the way, helping us to do our best work for the sake of the Kingdom. The Bibles are a gift from the family of God to those we have promised to grow as disciples.

I remember when I received my first Bible. It had a red bonded leather cover with my name stamped in gold on the front. It was the King James version, and the words of Jesus were printed in red. That Bible has been on my bookshelf for a half century. The cover is hanging half-way off, and it has a few torn pages, but otherwise, it’s in fine condition. Though I have read through a variety of translations and attempted to learn the original Greek and a bit of Hebrew, that first Bible remains a foundation for my faith journey.

