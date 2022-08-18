This past Sunday, our church celebrated the beginning of a new school year with a blessing of the backpacks and the presentation of Bibles to children starting second grade. It’s an annual rite of passage that reminds us that the church is called by Jesus to welcome the children and to nurture them in faith. Blessing their backpacks offers kids and their families a way to connect their Sunday faith with the rest of the week. God goes with us to school and work, blessing the way, helping us to do our best work for the sake of the Kingdom. The Bibles are a gift from the family of God to those we have promised to grow as disciples.
I remember when I received my first Bible. It had a red bonded leather cover with my name stamped in gold on the front. It was the King James version, and the words of Jesus were printed in red. That Bible has been on my bookshelf for a half century. The cover is hanging half-way off, and it has a few torn pages, but otherwise, it’s in fine condition. Though I have read through a variety of translations and attempted to learn the original Greek and a bit of Hebrew, that first Bible remains a foundation for my faith journey.
When the church gives children Bibles and blesses their backpacks, we offer the gift of faith that will sustain them. We share God’s concern for all their moments, not just the holy ones at church or in Sunday School. God watches over them in math and social studies and appreciates the challenge of learning a new language. God cares about the bullying that happens on the playground. When a child is chosen last for the team, God knows their shame. God is aware of the child who struggles to read or understand the Pythagorean Theorem, and God is happy that a budding scientist sees God’s handiwork as a mystery to study.
Children will find in the ancient words of holy scripture all that is necessary for faith today. The Bible is a library of books that includes history, poetry, songs, praises, laments, prophecies, proverbs, parables, sermons, tales of adventure, and testimonies. In the stories of the Bible, children begin to see their own struggles, doubts, joys, and hopes—a reflection of their lives in those who have come before. Despite being so old, the Bible always contains something new each time we read it with our minds and hearts open to the Holy Spirit’s guidance. Just when we think we know for sure what this passage means, we read it again, and we see a different perspective, a new way to understand. God is always doing a new thing, even with an old story.
Parents and grandparents can help their children make reading the Bible a part of their daily schedule. It’s easy to add a Bible story to the bedtime snuggles. We can help children practice their oral reading skills with their new Bibles. When I was a church pastor, most of the third graders in my congregation read well enough to read a short passage in worship. The smile on a child’s face when she finishes reading and says, “This is the Word of God for the people of God,” is priceless. We can help children embrace the Bible as a lifelong companion in faith, a book of wisdom for times when they need guidance, and a source of reassurance for times of anxiety and distress. Through this faithful practice, they learn to read their lives through the grace of God’s presence in the Word that truly gives life. Psalm 119 says, “Thy Word is lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.” Reading their lives by the light of God’s Word, children will find their way in the world and learn to love God and their neighbors well. God bless the backpacks and the Bibles and those who carry them on their journey.
