It’s a hazard of my profession that I have a lot of Bibles. I find it helpful to have a variety of translations, including the original Hebrew and Greek. People who studied both languages in seminary insist that Hebrew is by far the easier to learn. So of course, I challenged myself by taking three semesters of Greek. I should have listened to my friends. Hebrew is so much more interesting. You read it right to left, and backwards (at least compared to English). I don’t read Hebrew, and my Greek is very rusty. With a little book called a lexicon, I can look up any word in the Bible in its original language and all its nuanced meanings. Trick of the trade.

In fact, the Bible is multi-lingual, containing Hebrew, Greek, and Aramaic, the language Jesus spoke. The Bible continues to be the most translated book in the world, reaching people in well over 3000 different languages. The Bible is a literacy miracle. Bible translators continue to reach new people groups with the gospel, creating written languages from oral speech through Bible translation.

