It’s a hazard of my profession that I have a lot of Bibles. I find it helpful to have a variety of translations, including the original Hebrew and Greek. People who studied both languages in seminary insist that Hebrew is by far the easier to learn. So of course, I challenged myself by taking three semesters of Greek. I should have listened to my friends. Hebrew is so much more interesting. You read it right to left, and backwards (at least compared to English). I don’t read Hebrew, and my Greek is very rusty. With a little book called a lexicon, I can look up any word in the Bible in its original language and all its nuanced meanings. Trick of the trade.
In fact, the Bible is multi-lingual, containing Hebrew, Greek, and Aramaic, the language Jesus spoke. The Bible continues to be the most translated book in the world, reaching people in well over 3000 different languages. The Bible is a literacy miracle. Bible translators continue to reach new people groups with the gospel, creating written languages from oral speech through Bible translation.
A good preacher will consult as many translations as possible to understand the meaning of a scriptural text. Reading the same passage in several translations can give one the nuance of a particular word or phrase, especially when you don’t read Greek or Hebrew. For instance, the Hebrew word hesed, is sometimes translated lovingkindness and other times translated as steadfast love. There is no English equivalent, so reading a passage in several translations where a single Hebrew or Greek word is translated with different English words gives a broader understanding. Hesed is God’s love that is both deep and everlasting, standing by us no matter what we do, holding us in our darkest moments. Hesed is the kind of love that never lets go and never gives up. In I Corinthians 13, when Paul talks about agape, he is speaking of hesed. The Hebrew hesed and the Greek agape describe God’s particular kind of love.
One of my favorite translations is Eugene Peterson’s The Message. It’s more of an interpretation than a strict translation. He takes quite a lot of liberty with the text because his goal was to create a way for modern English speakers to hear the depth of the original languages, especially the poetry and the stories. I think he succeeded quite well. Used with a more standard translation, I find The Message helps me hear the Word of God in a fresh way. It's certainly easier to read than the King James version, and for that reason alone, I recommend it to anyone who wants to read the Bible cover to cover.
The Bible as a book is called the Word of God. And it is, but it is still a book with pages and words on a page. The book can be damaged by water, burned up in a fire, or eaten by bugs. Over time, even the most well cared for family Bible will fray and crumble. My grandmother’s beloved Bible will eventually fall apart. But the Word behind the words, the Word of God to which the Bible points lasts forever. Some people can make the Bible an idol. They proclaim that the Bible says so and that’s that. When we use the Bible as a weapon against someone, we have lost the true purpose of the Scripture. The true purpose of the Bible is to lead us to faith in God, to offer us a relationship with the Living Word of Christ, to help us love one another as we have been loved. That is why I’m thankful for the many translations of this book that can lead someone on the other side of the world to the same love of God that first captivated me when I read The Living Bible from cover to cover at the age of eleven. The book gave me the words of my faith and more importantly, a life of faith with the Word who is everlasting and eternal.
