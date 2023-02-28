Adams Stone, a graduating senior at Bowdon High School, has been selected as the Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative’s (EMC) semi-finalist for the “Walter Harrison Scholarship.”
Stone will compete at the state level with semi-finalists from other Georgia co-ops for one of 15 $1,000 scholarships.
The Walter Harrison Scholarship, a program sponsored by the cooperative’s statewide association, Georgia EMC, is awarded to outstanding students who are seeking a post-secondary education at any two or four-year university, college or technical institute in Georgia.
Eligibility requirements include being accepted or enrolled in an undergraduate program and completion of an online application with the student’s local electric cooperative. Academic standing, scholastic honors, community involvement and financial need are all considered when determining a student’s eligibility.
“We’re always pleasantly surprised by the applications submitted each year,” said Rolando Benitez, community relations representative and member advocate for Carroll EMC.
“Students are more ambitious than ever and have the drive to make a difference in their communities,” he noted.
Stone is an exceptional model of that ambition and drive. Although only a senior in high school, he has a resume exceeding that of many adults. In addition to holding leadership positions in several organizations, including Carroll County Young Farmers, Future Farmers of America (FFA) and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and being recognized for many academic honors, he is the founder and director of Go Grow Georgia, an initiative to feed the Bowdon community by teaching sustainable home-gardening practices.
“My life goal is to continue educating people about agriculture,” wrote Stone. “I have learned so much from my involvement with these organizations and experiences launching Go Grow Georgia—these opportunities have only confirmed my career path.”
Stone plans to attend Berry College this fall to begin his studies in agricultural education. Following graduation, he aspires to return to the high school classroom as an agriculture teacher to educate and inspire the next generation of farmers.
“We are confident that Adam will represent the co-op well at the state level and are hopeful he will be a scholarship recipient,” said Benitez. “He is very deserving.”
A scholarship committee comprised of directors, managers and key staff at Georgia’s 41 EMCs will judge each semi-finalist application and select the 15 scholarship recipients. Statewide winners will be announced on or before April 1.
Carroll EMC is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity to approximately 54,000 homes and businesses. The co-op serves members in Carroll, Haralson, Heard, Paulding, Polk, Floyd and Troup counties. CEMC is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
