Bremen goalkeeper Payton Terrell has had one of the easiest jobs around in recent weeks, as the Lady Blue Devils have kept the ball in their opponent’s half of the field through three rounds of the playoffs. Monday marked the team’s third 10-0 playoff win, this time against an undefeated Jeff Davis team.
Bremen entered the state tournament with a 15-2-1 record and a number-one seed out of Region 5AA. Jeff Davis entered the tournament undefeated at 17-0 with a number-one seed out of their Region 2AA. Both teams cruised through the first two rounds, and the stage was set for a collision of powerhouses.
That is how it seemed before the game. However, after Bremen’s Bella Fields scored two goals within the first 20 minutes of play, the atmosphere started to become a bit different.
Less than three minutes later, Bremen’s Mary House passed it to Ella Harrod who knocked in a score to put the Blue Devils up 3-0. It already appeared that the undefeated Jeff Davis Lady Yellow Jackets were on their way to their first and only loss of the season.
With 12:52 until the half, House was fouled dribbling toward the goal, setting her up for a penalty kick. Jeff Davis’s goalkeeper leaned to the left, and House’s shot sailed past her into the back of the net. It was 4-0 Bremen, and it appeared as though the ball had stayed at the feet of the Blue Devils the entire game.
Bremen continued to attack the goal for the rest of the half, putting up two more scores before the break, both by Fields. On the first goal of this stretch, the Yellow Jackets’ goalkeeper abandoned the goal attempting to clear the ball from their side, and Fields took advantage of an easy goal opportunity.
On the final goal before the half, Fields took an assist from Danilyn Sheats up the middle, and the half ended with the Lady Blue Devils up 6-0, four of those six goals coming from Fields.
Bremen jumped back into action to start the second half. Within the first five minutes, Harrod got in on the scoring action, scoring a deep shot from about 25 yards out. Then at the 36:25 mark, Fields got her fifth goal of the night, as a strong shot glanced off a Jeff Davis defender into the goal.
Fields finally got her double hat trick a few minutes later. House, who was one goal from a double hat trick last week, passed it to Fields, who tracked the ball to the right end line. Fields dribbled in towards the goal and snuck in her sixth score between the goalkeeper and the goal post.
With 24:15 on the clock, House scored the tenth and final goal after she had been shut out for the majority of the game. Jeff Davis focused their defense on House in the early part of the game, but she finally found a good shot from about 20 yards out, and it glanced off the goalkeeper’s mitts on its way to the net.
The Blue Devils will now face Pace Academy in the final four on Thursday, April 28. The Lady Knights went into the tournament as a two seed, and after three shutout wins in the first three rounds of the playoffs, Pace boasts a 14-6 overall record.
Pace Academy is the only team left that is not a one seed, as the other three teams in the final four (Bremen, Lovett and Fitzgerald) all entered as one seeds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.