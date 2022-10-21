Beverly Mae “Nanny” Cook of Carrollton passed away October 20, 2022.
She was born August 15, 1939, to William and Mable Ferris of Washington DC. She was retired as a supervisor for Trintex.
She was preceded in death by her sons Jimmy Cook and Jason Boatright and grandson Tyler Pollard.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Lisa and Keegan Marlow of Villa Rica Ga.; daughter Janice Rhoden of Winder Ga.; grandchildren: Brady Cook of Villa Rica, Brandi Mashburn (Anthony) of Bowdon, Lindsey Ledbetter (Jesse) of Fort Payne Ala., Trever Cook (Sarah) of Opelika Ala. and Geordie Marlow of Villa Rica; great grandchildren: Parker Smith, Haven Ward and Addison Pollard.
The funeral service will be held Monday, October 24 at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home of Bowdon with Dr. J. Marcus Meritte and Bro. Terry Preston officiating. Interment will follow in the Bowdon City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Trevor Cook, Anthony Mashburn, Parker Smith, Chris Smith, Luke Nguyen and Jesse Ledbetter.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Sunday, October 23, from 4-8 p.m
Messages of condolence can be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
