Beverly Joan Berry Dunn

Beverly Joan Berry Dunn, age 71 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on October 4, 2022, at her residence. She was born May 11, 1951, in Newnan, Georgia to the late William Bender Berry and Eva Louise Steele.

She retired from Carrollton Nursing and Rehab as a nurse and loved what she did. Beverly was a member of Trinity Worship Center and will be truly missed by all those who knew her.

