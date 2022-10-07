Beverly Joan Berry Dunn, age 71 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on October 4, 2022, at her residence. She was born May 11, 1951, in Newnan, Georgia to the late William Bender Berry and Eva Louise Steele.
She retired from Carrollton Nursing and Rehab as a nurse and loved what she did. Beverly was a member of Trinity Worship Center and will be truly missed by all those who knew her.
Left to cherish her memory is her long-time companion Robert Bishop, her children, Patrick and Chastity Dunn, Michael Dunn, Glenn Dunn, and Terri and Angel Zuniga, all of Carrollton, Georgia, grandchildren include Michael and Serena Dunn, Jr. as well as 15 other grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is proceeded in death by her daughter Melinda Tindell, brothers, Robert and Randy Berry, and sister, Eva Pearl Haynes.
Funeral services will be held at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Whitesburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, October 7, 2022, from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Dunn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
