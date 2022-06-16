It was my first Falcons game at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. Dad hollered so loud after a touchdown — their first one in a spell — that he spit out his partial. That thing twirled clear over 10 rows in a stunning, slow-motion sequence.
Think the Matrix.
When the game ended in yet another Falcons loss, we searched the grimy, gray concrete aisles. Dad found it lying next to an empty beer can, promptly picked it up, licked it off, and popped it back into his mouth. One singular motion.
Glancing down at me, he exclaimed, “Go Falcons, right boy?” He put his arm around me, grinned, and patted my shoulder. We then made our way to the exit. I was 10 or thereabouts. It was during Marion Campbell’s second abysmal stint as head coach. We played Cincinnati that day and wound up on the wrong end, which didn’t amount to a hill of beans for me.
I walked out of Fulton County Stadium that day thinking my Dad was the cooler than all get out.
Almost 35 years ago, while on a Gatlinburg vacation, Dad purchased my first baseball card. He paid $25 for a 1964 Topps No. 300 Hank Aaron. Dad and I bonded over many things, but our love of baseball was perhaps the strongest. I can still distinctly recall everything about that moment and the games that we attended. Dad worshipped Aaron and passed that love for he and the Braves down to me.
“It was all in Aaron’s wrists,” he would say. Flick, flick. One, two. Just like that, imitating The Hammer.
Dad and Hank Aaron were so much larger than the game of baseball. At least in my eyes anyway. I still have the card; a youthful, smiling Aaron amongst vibrant, green lettering and shading, just like the memory of that day. I also have a pic of Dad and me at our last Braves game together in ’98 at Turner Field, a hazy Atlanta skyline serving as a backdrop. Both memories endure, in full color no less. Shortly afterwards, Mom became ill.
It was the last game we attended together.
The first time Dad met Myra Beth, he called her “an angel.” I supposedly weaved a flattering tapestry of praise and adulation leading up to the meeting. I was in the midst of “squeezing four years of college into six and a half” as Dad would eloquently put it. Years later, Dad served as my best man when Myra Beth and I exchanged our “I do’s.” He loathed a suit and tie, but donned both along with a wide, ever-present grin which illuminated his weathered face. Just prior to the wedding ceremony, as I am nervously standing in front of family and friend, Dad leaned into me and grumbled, “Boy, I don’t know what she sees in you, but I’m glad she sees it!”
I am subtly reminded about the “angel” quote some 25 years after the fact, especially if I get a bit sideways. Thanks Dad.
The four of us had a group picture taken once. The Biddle men. Looking back, an effusion of emotions in that picture: Me, a novice dad; Uncle Rickey, with a recent cancer diagnosis; Paw-Paw, who approximately two years later on Christmas Day would forever join Granny, and the “Old Man,” an obvious term of endearment for my Dad. Some things we knew. Others, however, we didn’t. One does not know of an appointed time. It undoubtedly remains one of my best birthday presents – to have the men who raised, loved, and guided me all in one picture. Life’s celebrations, hardships, and lessons are etched in their faces, wrinkled lines telling each story. Genuine love behind those smiles, especially mine.
Dad passed away four short months later.
Chaucer once wrote, “Time and tide wait for no man.” I reckon he was right, but if I had my druthers, well, I think you know. On this Father’s Day, may we forever hold close in our minds those endearing moments that either time or tide attempt to muddle.
Peace and blessings, my friends.
