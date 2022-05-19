Nothing remains on that part of the banks of the Chattooga, except the lush, green grass and dilapidated parking lot, it’s faded grey color reminding one of memories long since passed. Memories of close friends, lavish proms, rousing sporting events, AP English and Government classes, and teachers like my mentor, Mr. Jon Dennis, who thankfully still abide in my present, long after my Trion High was replaced with a bells-and-whistles version 25 years ago.
I swapped that school on the riverbank for Jacksonville State and the East Alabama foothills, where God paints such resplendent sunsets that you’ll swear you’ve caught a glimpse of glory. It’s also where livin’ that college life can leave one bumfuzzled, resulting in “squeezing four years of college into 6 and a half,” as my Dad would proudly, yet sarcastically, boast to others, adding something about two and a half years being “all hat and no cattle.”
Despite a couple of unsteady college years, I always hearkened back Uncle Walt’s “barbaric yawp,” Langston Hughes’s proclaiming “Life is Fine,” and that C- essay on Cummings’ poem, “she being brand,” (admittedly, I was lazy) from Mr. Dennis’s high school freshman literature class, while holding a belief that was — and still is — constant: my immeasurable admiration for him.
Presently, I cringe at outlandish, unfounded claims of indoctrination, shake my head at those who forgo professional dialogue for the instant satisfaction of the social media soapbox, and throw my hands up at laws banning books, passed by charlatans who pander to some of society’s worst unsubstantiated fears, which have oftentimes trumped the faith and trust we should reserve for teachers, sadly infecting their souls.
I know. Because I am a teacher.
Despite these tribulations, I am here. Here is 21 years of teaching and coaching approximately 3,000 students, striving to treat them like my own girls. Here is the meticulous planning of over 750 weekly lessons and countless summer workshops, coaching clinics. Here are lunch supervisions, weekend gate duties, and innumerable night classes to attain another degree. Here are English standards, higher-order thinking tasks, rubrics, and timely feedback.
Here, also, is love. Absolute and unwavering. Suffice to say, penning the heart-rewarding stories of my students over the years would require a War and Peace-length prose. After all, “love always wins.” Between the river and here, though, there are indelible successes and heartbreaking failures resulting in sleeplessness, the latter, however, inviting moments of learning, growth. I frequently recall the African proverb that states, “It takes a village to raise a child,” because Jon Dennis continues to love and teach me some 30 years later. As I often tell folks, we love ‘em, we teach ‘em, and we love ‘em some more.
We teachers will always welcome prayers, good vibes, encouraging words, constructive conversations, and a nice cup of strong coffee (with a shot of almond milk), please and thank you. We’d be much obliged, even more so with five days remaining this school year. Eventually, there will be a brief summer respite, during which a cathartic two months of cleansing, refreshing — both mind and soul — will take place, including a much-needed visit with Mr. D.
As we reach the culmination of the school year, may you all — fellow teachers, parents, students, family, and friends — endearingly recall your own Mr. Dennis. Between your river and here, may you be reminded of an immeasurable admiration that, loves, teaches, and loves some more, never allowing it to be quenched by those seeking degrade and subjugate a noble profession.
After all, it truly takes a village.
