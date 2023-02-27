Bettye Joyce Walker Coats, age 89, of Bremen, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at The Birches Assisted Living Facility in Villa Rica, Ga.
Bettye was born in Anniston, Alabama on May 17, 1933, daughter of John Daniel (Jake) and Mattie Lois Beavers Walker. She graduated from Oxford High in Oxford, Alabama, and then proudly gained her BS in Registered Nursing from the Georgia Baptist Nursing School in Atlanta, Georgia.
Bettye was hired as the second nurse ever at Higgins General Hospital when it was newly opened in the winter of 1952. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford F (Hugh) Coats and her infant daughter, Lisa Katherine Coats.
Survivors include her three sons, Jeffrey Hugh Coats of Las Vegas, Nevada, Clifford Alan (Gail) Coats of Bremen, Georgia, and John Christopher (Pam) Coats of Villa Rica in Fairfield, Georgia; grandchildren, Tyler (Sarah) Coats of Cumming; Hayley (Chris) Lewis of Bremen, Corey (Susie) Coats of Bremen, Kaitlyn (Matt) Pierce of Birmingham, Alabama, Connor (Nichole) Mays of Villa Rica in Fairfield, Georgia; Casey (Katie) Coats of Alpharetta, Georgia, and Kelli Diana Coats of Chamblee, Georgia; great grandchildren, Luke Christopher, Sydney Lynn and Raegan Elizabeth Lewis; John Clifford, Mary Rose, and Barrett Alan Coats, all of Bremen, Liliana Grace, Charlotte Joy and Max Alan Coats of Cumming, Georgia, Kathryn Allison Pierce, Whitney Grace Samples and Kennedy James Pierce of Birmingham, Alabama; Kellan Warren Mays of Villa Rica, Georgia; Brother, Dan (Betty) Walker of Huntsville, Alabama and their daughters, Cindy and Sally.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 4, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Bremen from 11:00 a.m. until service time.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1 p.m. from the First Baptist Church of Bremen with Reverend Hunter Roe officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Fund at the First Baptist Church of Bremen, Georgia.
