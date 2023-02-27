Bettye Joyce Walker Coats, age 89, of Bremen, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at The Birches Assisted Living Facility in Villa Rica, Ga.

Bettye was born in Anniston, Alabama on May 17, 1933, daughter of John Daniel (Jake) and Mattie Lois Beavers Walker. She graduated from Oxford High in Oxford, Alabama, and then proudly gained her BS in Registered Nursing from the Georgia Baptist Nursing School in Atlanta, Georgia.

Trending Videos